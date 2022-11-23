The reduction of estrogen and progestin leads to a number of alterations. We talk about it in the insert on newsstands on Thursday 24 November

The hormonal changes that occur at different ages in a woman’s life they can influence variously oral health. For example, during the nine months of sweet expectation, women tend to be more prone to gingivitis, thanks to the increase in progesterone, a hormone that causes a greater flow of blood to the gums.

How can menopause affect oral health?



Menopause can affect oral health directly or indirectly. There are many aspects to consider – said Silvio Abati, associate professor of odontostomatological diseases at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan -. First of all, the modifications of the hormonal structure, with the fall of the female hormones estrogen and progestogen, leads to a series of alterations in the mouth, both at the level of the periodontal tissues and, above all, at the level of the oral mucous membranes. It is also true that diseases of the oral cavity increase in frequency with age regardless of gender, although most of these conditions affect women. A good 60-65 percent of patients are female and this is because, at least in part, women are more exposed to autoimmune diseases that can have repercussions on oral health. After the menopause in particular, a series of immunopathological problems involving the oral cavity are observed, from Sjgren’s syndrome (an autoimmune disease that can affect the salivary glands with great dryness of the mucous membranes) to immune-mediated dermatological diseases such as oral lichen planus.

What are the main causes of oral cavity discomfort in menopause?