from Daniel of Diodorus

There is often confusion between the two states of health. Depression is a real mental disorder, the second condition a syndrome resulting from stress. We talk about it in the free insert on newsstands on Thursday 24 November with Corriere della Sera

We are publishing a preview of part of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text in the free issue on newsstands on Thursday 24 November or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.

I am 54 years old, and for at least a month I have almost always felt tired and sad, negative thoughts are spinning in my head, I see a dark future for me and my family. I work for a large national bank, but more and more I can’t concentrate, and every task I have to perform seems boring and repetitive. Yet before, I liked my job. But now the load of commitments seems to me constantly exceeding my strength. The fact that there are innovations and changes every day, which young employees face without batting an eye, even with a lot of enthusiasm. Instead I feel anxiety mounting every time, I’m inadequate, I have no esteem for my working skills.

See also Discovery in the fight against cancer: we also need "junk DNA" And on top of that my headache has gotten worse lately. In the evening I go to bed very tired, but I have many awakenings at night and in the morning at five I find my eyes wide open and there is no way to go back to sleep. It’s the worst time, because those thoughts keep running through my head, I feel incapable of taking initiatives, I don’t know how to face the day, I toss and turn in bed and, when I get up, going to work seems like an insurmountable undertaking. I’m very attracted to sweets, but then I end up digesting badly, even when I’ve had a frugal dinner. And it strikes me to think that I’m in the same situation as my mother, whom I criticized at the time when she said she didn’t have the strength to shake herself off. I’m afraid I’m slipping into depression, I’ll have to decide to get help, at least talk about it with my family doctor. See also Pediatric Cancer: Two variants of a gene discovered that could increase risk

You can continue reading the article in Corriere Salute on newsstands for free on Thursday 24 November or in PDF on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.