Of Anna Fregonara

Inhaling and exhaling are acts that accompany us from the beginning of our life. Yet most of us don’t do them effectively. It is discussed in the free Thursday newsstand insert together with Corriere della Sera

We are publishing a preview of part of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text on the issue on newsstands for free on Thursday 19 January or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.

The breath is the first act we perform when we are born and the last when we leave. Living to age 80 means taking over half a billion breaths considering that we make about 20 thousand a day. Breathing is such a simple and automatic behavior that one takes it for granted. Yet most of us breathe badly, use less than 50% of the respiratory capacity – he points out Mike Maricspecialist in orthodontics and professor at the University of Pavia, author of the book The anti-stress power of the breath (Vallardi), freediving world champion, today coach, Coni level 4 European coach —. If we were able to use even just 10% more of our lung capacity we could gain in terms of well-being. By learning to breathe effectively you can improve blood pressure, heart rate and affect the business of large areas of the brain and, consequently, on cognition, emotions, mood, stress and memory, as reads on Annual Review of Neuroscience. See also 6 Types of Poppers

specialized neurons The apparent simplicity of the respiratory act hides a complex neural control system. In the late 1980s neuroscientists identified a nucleus in the brain stem, called Pre-Btzinger complex (preBtC), which groups together a network of pacemaker neurons from which the rhythm of breathing originates — he explains Nicholas Montano, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Milan and director of the division of the same name at the Irccs Policlinico hospital in the Lombard capital -. The neurons of this respiratory rhythm generator are in synaptic contact with other neurons in the brainstem that regulate heart rate, ensuring that vital synchronization between breath and heartbeat. This is why the brain guides us to breathe without us noticing it and causes breathing to change and coordinate with other behaviors, such as eat, talk, laugh, sighby indulging them.

You can continue reading the article on Health Courier on newsstands for free on Thursday 19 January or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera. See also Acute hepatitis children, WHO: "Cases are growing, one death reported"