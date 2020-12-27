The central government has given great relief to people traveling by car on Sunday in the Corona period. The government has extended the validity of several documents including driving license, fitness certificate, RC till 31 March 2021.

The order issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways stated that the functioning of the country and the world was stalled due to the corona lockdown. Because of this, people had trouble getting their documents renewed as well. In the wake of this, the government had previously extended validity. Documents whose validity was ending before 31 March 2021 are now being extended till 31 March next year.

Documents whose ministry has increased the validity include driving license, fitness validity of the vehicle, registration etc. The government says that this step will help the people using transportation related services.

The validity of documents was increased till 31 December

Earlier, the government had increased the validity of vehicle documents several times to avoid problems due to corona virus and lockdown. Last time, in August last, the government had increased the validity of driving license, vehicle registration certificate, fitness certificate etc. by 31 December. The validity of the documents was extended first by 30 June, then 30 September and then by 31 December.