Humanity is currently thirsting for nothing more than a Covid-19 vaccine. That is why the EU is also helping the pharmaceutical companies with a sum of billions. But that is why a dispute breaks out.

Brussels / Munich – you want to find out with all your might what with our money happens. To do this, they are now taking the public route. In one on the internet published letter call for the EU budget responsible politicians more transparency in the use of the billions with which the European Union Research for a corona vaccine supported worldwide.

Loud taz should already have more than 2.7 billion euros various pharmaceutical companies * flowed in order to be able to bring the longed-for remedy to life. For that were Preliminary contracts with companies such as Astra Zeneca, Sanofi-GSK or Johnson & Johnson closed, but the EU Commission is absolutely silent about the content.

Corona crisis: EU budget committee writes a letter to von der Leyen

That is why the EU Budget Committee wrote now EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well as Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn and made his concern known to the general public.

First of all, “the urgently needed and quick response to the Consequences of Covid-19 for the European health systems and for the development of a vaccine against Covid-19 “and at the same time declares:” The European Union should play a leading role in the health sector. ”The Committee on Budgets also emphasizes that“ so-called Advance Purchase Agreements (Advance Purchase Agreements, APAs) “, including advance payments, had been approved by his side, most recently in the authorization budget 8/2020.

our letter to the EU Commission:https://t.co/PggL1j6Dop – Rasmus Andresen 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@RasmusAndresen) October 14, 2020

Corona crisis: EU Commission does not provide any information about contractual content with pharmaceutical companies

But at the same time the members are upset. Because the EU Commission has “so far rejected the European Parliament to give further information about the procurement process and the contractual conditionalities of the APAs ”.

The secretiveness was justified with the Confidentiality of the contracts. The EU Commission refers to business secrets, the publication of which would complicate the tendering of supply contracts. The same applies to Liability clauses and compensation rules.

Corona crisis: demand for “transparency about the contractual provisions”

For Rasmus Andresen this game of hide and seek is simply not acceptable. “The vaccine billions must not just disappear in the pharmaceutical companies, that’s why we need Transparency about the terms of the contract“, Noted the Green politician in the taz clear. The 34-year-old signed the letter together with Monika Hohlmeier, daughter of the CSU over-father Franz-Joseph Strauss, the French Pierre Larrouturou and Valerie Hayer and the Greek Dimitrios Papadimoulis.

Your request is unequivocal: Andresen and his committee colleagues “call on the Commission to do this Conditions of the APAs public and to disclose all APAs to the members of the European Parliament ”. They remind you that “the vaccines are also thanks to the public financial support through EU tax revenues and the EU member states ”.

Is called for more transparency: EU Commission President has given pharmaceutical companies billions in the Corona crisis. © YVES HERMAN / afp

Corona crisis: Budget Committee sees “public interest in due diligence”

Precisely for this reason, “that public interest in terms of scientific security, transparency and diligence ”. Especially since the pharmaceutical companies have rarely heard any real success reports recently. So Johnson & Johnson had to Interrupt the vaccine studybecause it became an unexplained one Illness in one of the subjects came. Anything but unusual in research into a vaccine against a disease that was completely unknown a year ago. But still not necessarily reassuring.

“The disclosure of the APAs is from of great importance to our role as budgetary authority“, Emphasizes the committee quintet in an open letter. And threatens at the same time Consequences. Should this be necessary, “we will launch parliamentary initiatives so that this role is respected”.

According to RKI: New corona vaccine will not make mask and distance superfluous

Corona crisis: will budget funds be frozen for 2021?

Loud taz the Greens even threaten to Money in the EU budget for the year 2021, that for the Combating the corona pandemic * could be of enormous importance to peace. Interesting at least once for the budget committee, but ultimately also for every taxpayer should next to the Splitting the billions also be the liability rules anchored in the contracts.

And then the question has long been burning like one fair distribution which is sure to be guaranteed and implemented in sufficient quantities not immediately. Because you don’t need to talk about it: It will be at least as complicated a task as that Research into an antidote for Covid-19 *. (mg) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network