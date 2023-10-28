Graduated in Humanities and doctor in Art History with a thesis on the copla and the ‘camp’, Lidia García has not only obtained various recognitions for her research work and dissemination of popular culture, but also the affection of the public, who would say any of the folkloric ones he talks about in his podcast ‘Ay, campaneras!’. Because from there, and through the book of the same title, her articles and her sections on radio programs, she has reached into the pockets of new and old generations by infecting them with her passion for the copla, the cuplé or the Operetta. Knowledgeable of juicy anecdotes about the lives of artists and composers, she casts her gaze on the lyrics and analyzes them from a gender and class perspective. Although she declares herself “intense like the song”, the truth is that she is smiling and singing, so much so that we almost ended up singing for Concha Piquer. Mrs. Concha, sorry.

–With what folklore would you drink Sunday vermouth?

–Well, it depends on how I had my Sunday: if I have it conversational, I would really like it with Marifé de Triana and if I have it more playful, more festive, with Marujita Díaz.

–Where does your love for the copla come from?

–My mother is totally to blame. I love my mother very much, I always say that I am like an old ladybug because I follow her everywhere and I have her on an altar [risas]. She has always hummed these songs at home, working, in the field, all that, and since I was always behind her, I sang with her. And suddenly she started to interest me why those songs were so tremendous. Because they were very gruesome, especially the couplets.

–He started recording his podcast in the bathroom.

-Yeah. If you listen to it, it’s a terrifying thing because he didn’t have a microphone and he did it with the computer’s microphone. He went in confinement and, at first, he didn’t even bother asking the delivery people to come home. But, immediately, a listener sent me a microphone and a recorder. “I really like what you do, you are very pretty, but, my daughter, you cannot be heard,” he told me.

–She defines herself as a dyke, coplera and working class, and from that perspective she analyzes popular genres. Is that what she has connected with the new generations?

-It is probable. If you make disclosure in a semi-personal tone, as I do, then obviously your gaze sneaks in, and you just have to be honest with the place of enunciation that one has: if I am the three things, then I am the three things, and it is That’s the look he gave. Apart from that, these songs themselves call a lot to that reading. Especially if we talk about copla, because it is a genre in which female stories are central, in which social class runs through everything from beginning to end and which, of course, has an undeniable connection with the LGTBI. The breeding ground was there, of course.

–Some lyrics by Rafael de León gave rise to those readings.

–Many, many. Think about “wanting like crazy.” Or in ‘Novio’, that beautiful song that Concha Piquer sang and which had especially opaque lyrics. He said something like that we will always be boyfriends and will never get married because no one understands what we are doing, and there the question arose as to what was happening in a supposedly heterosexual relationship so that they could never get married. Evidently, there was an easily rescued homosexual subtext.

–For a long time, the copla genre was reviled because it was associated with the Franco regime. Without going any further, I considered it somewhat tacky until I saw Almodóvar singing ‘Tattoo’ in a short film.

–It is very interesting what you say and that you cite, precisely, Almodóvar, because it is often true that this rereading takes on a natural nature when it is done by someone we trust in an ideological sense, who does not seem suspicious to us in some way. But the truth is that this claim was made relatively soon, because there have been very early voices in that sense: Vázquez Montalbán, Carmen Martín Gaite, Almodóvar himself, Carlos Cano, Martirio or Paco Clavel, who told me the other day that he already was breaking his face over the folkloric songs in the television debates of the 80s. That is to say, that claim was already made in the 70s and 80s, but yes, it seems that we must remember that the copla is much more than those attempts at appropriation.

–Do you listen to current music?

–Oh, very little, really. I am totally guilty [risas]. I really like Dua Lipa, for example, because part of me is a slightly more festive homosexual, I’m not just with the heartbreak of the couplet. I also listen to the music my wife plays, which is more current. But, as soon as I’m left alone, my Spotify quickly tends to Raquel Meller and La Fornarina, and I almost never go beyond the 50s.

–As an expert in folklore, should Isabel Pantoja have attended her daughter’s wedding?

–I don’t manage that, fortunately, as I already have enough of my own. [más risas]. But we enjoy those aspects of Pantoja’s life as part of that song that is her existence, no one can deny that. His life begins as a classic couplet and is leading to a contemporary couplet that we don’t really know how it will end.

–And what did it play at your wedding?

–A copla, you say? Well, we cut the cake with Miguel de Molina and, of course, they all sounded.