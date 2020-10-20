In Bigg Boss 14, the journey of two weeks has ended and all the families have started playing their own games. Right from the beginning of this season, many twists and turns were seen and many scenes were also reversed. Where after 2 weeks all the fresher contestants were to win the Confirmation Tag. Now this watch has come on the show. In the third week of Bigg Boss 14, all the players are seen playing their game in the battle of getting themselves confirmed in the game.

Let me tell you, to support them in this season, Big Boss had included three seniors in the house who had done their season in their names. All fresher contestants will have to join the team of one of the three seniors, Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla. All contestants will be part of the team of these three seniors. The real game will start after this. All the contestants will die to ensure their place in Bigg Boss house. This week is going to be very important.

In the recently released promo, it is shown that the householders will choose the team of their favorite seniors on their own free will. It will be fun to see which player becomes part of which senior’s team. You know, seniors have been brought to the house for this important task. Her journey was 2 weeks ago. In view of this task, the stay of seniors has been extended for a week.