“Phantom of Kyiv” was killed in a collision of two aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zhytomyr

In the collision of two Czech combat training aircraft L-39 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Zhytomyr, the “Phantom of Kyiv” was killed. RBC writes that we are talking about a pilot with the call sign Dzhus.

It is explained that the Ukrainian media called Dzhus one of the “Ghosts of Kyiv” – a composite image of the pilots of the 40th tactical aviation brigade.

The Ghost of Kyiv is a legendary superhero whose character was created by Ukrainians Ukrainian Air Force Command

Newspaper “Ukrainian Truth” informedthat Juice is Andrey Pilshchikov, a MiG-29 pilot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The representative of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, wrote that the pilot “dreamed about F-16s in the Ukrainian sky” and wanted to fly the American fighter himself.

The plane crash occurred on August 25 during a training flight, it was not possible to save three pilots. The State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation. It turned out that Ukraine received L-39 aircraft from the Czech Republic.

Resonant lesions of the pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On June 16, it became known that the pilot of the MiG-29 fighter, Vladislav Savelyev, who completed a two-year training course for combat pilots in the United States, died during one of the first sorties after returning to Ukraine. It was clarified that the pilot with the call sign Nomad (Nomad – approx. “Lenta.ru”) entered the courses in 2021 and successfully completed the training program in March 2023. Then, retired US Colonel Jeffrey Fisher told Politico that the program for the training of promising pilots was created in 1995 and is funded by the US Air Force. Within its framework, partner countries send their young officers to learn various skills from their American counterparts.

In December 2022, a Ukrainian pilot Vadim Voroshilov was shot down by a Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) missile. Ukrainian media reported that he turned out to be “a fighter against Russian drones.” After the fighter lost control, its pilot was able to eject and take a photo of his broken face as he fell. Then the inscription on his helmet “Karaya” got into the frame. A similar call sign “Karaya 1” was with the Nazi ace Erich Hartmann.

According to widespread According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, as of August 26, 2023, a total of 464 Ukrainian aircraft and 246 helicopters have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO).

Kyiv will receive American F-16s

On August 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the decision of the Netherlands to supply 42 F-16 aircraft to Kyiv. He stated that “this is just the beginning”. On the same day, it became known about the intention of Denmark to transfer 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. However, they clarified in Copenhagen, this will happen only after the completion of the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Later, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter described the F-16s destined for Kyiv as a “suicide trap.” He explained that only 24 of the aircraft planned for delivery remain airworthy, and all of them are considered unsafe by US and NATO standards.

The F-16 pilots themselves also speak of the aircraft as a very dangerous machine. On the one hand, the F-16 perfectly obeys the rudders, which is explained by the lack of proper statistical stability and the presence of a fly-by-wire control system. On the other hand, because of this feature, the fighter does not forgive mistakes, which is clearly manifested at low altitude or in bad weather. In addition, some of those who flew the F-16 complain of neck injuries sustained during abrupt maneuvers and overloads. In addition, unlike Russian aircraft, the F-16 is equipped with only one engine, which, if it is disabled, reduces the fighter’s chances of survival to almost zero.