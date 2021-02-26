In the Moscow polyclinic number 4 of the administrative department of the President of Russia, the ban on fidgeting on chairs and using them “as a means of transportation” was canceled. This was reported by the press secretary of the presidential administration Elena Krylova, reports RIA News Friday, February 26th.

According to her, the instructions with such a ban were drawn up by a safety engineer after an injury at the workplace. “Overdid it with fatherly concern. The chief physician reacted and canceled the document, ”Krylova said.

The instructions said that the clinic staff are advised to handle the chairs carefully, use them, avoiding exposure to sunlight, and use them at temperatures above zero. Also, doctors were forbidden to stand on chairs, jump off them, sit down in a company, use them as a means of transportation, and also fidget and sit on the edge.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor forbade ambulance doctors to eat, sleep and read on the way to calls. The ban also applies to smoking in the passenger compartment of a company car. In addition, medics should not distract the driver with conversations, force him to drive quickly and turn on sirens or flashers on their own.