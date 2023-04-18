At school there are places where quite a few students say they don’t feel safe: corridors, courtyards and bathrooms, according to 34%, classrooms according to 32%. These are places where, they report, bullying, discrimination and violence are common. The home-school commute? It is considered at risk by 43%. Teenage violence is mainly perpetrated by a group against an individual (80%). In most cases it is a question of psychological violence which is expressed with comments on physical problems, origin of origin, sexual orientation. Online violence is also on the rise, but it is struggling to be recognized. The picture emerges from research conducted in schools as part of Youth for Love 2, the European program of ActionAid and Afol Metropolitana which has been investigating how violence affects adolescents for 4 years.

In Italy more than one adolescent student out of 5 is a victim of bullying (22.3%) and a share equal to 18.2% has actively taken part in episodes of bullying towards a classmate, according to data for the year school year 2021-2022 of the Elisa platform, a tool of the Ministry of Education and Merit to monitor bullying and cyberbullying in schools. The percentage of students who have suffered online episodes of violence is lower (8.4%).

In general, however, the phenomenon is difficult to monitor and quantify, according to experts, also because various factors, from sexual orientation to the socio-economic context, affect and diversify experiences. Girls are more likely to experience psychological bullying, cyberbullying, sexual harassment. Boys, on the other hand, often suffer corporal punishment. The majority of LGBT students report having suffered bullying or violence.

The Youth for Love 2 program is active in several schools across the peninsula and aims to prevent, detect and address peer violence among adolescents and gender-based violence (14-18 years) in 5 communities in 4 European countries (Italy, Belgium , Greece and Romania). As part of the project, the promoters report, 400 students, 200 teachers and school staff, and 50 parents/tutors from higher education were trained. Another 300 students and young people, 50 local realities and institutions were involved in co-planning courses of community practices to prevent and manage violence. And one and a half million people were involved through online campaigns and an interactive webgame dedicated to teenagers.