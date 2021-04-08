The over 70 years they have already begun to be vaccinated in the City. And next week they could start with those who are over 60. This arises from the figures released by the Buenos Aires Government, after the press conference in which the Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, assured that on Friday of next week all Buenos Aires citizens who have more than 70 could have their first dose applied years.

In the City they wait for 50,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. They are part of the batch that arrived in the country last week and the national government is finishing distribution. With that amount, Buenos Aires sources affirm, achieves to complete the applications among all those registered so far.

The question immediately arises about what will happen to those over 60, the group that follows according to the national and Buenos Aires schedule. The registration opening would be next week, as long as the arrival of more vaccines is confirmed, which could be those from Astrazeneca that are produced in part here and also in Mexico.

As with those over 70, they will score first to those between 65 and 69 and then to from 60 to 64. Although in the next stage that appears in the schedule is the “strategic personnel”, among whom are the teachers, it is very likely that the City will prioritize those under 60 who have risk factors.

The head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, said that next week the City could finish vaccinating those over 70 years of age. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

Shift assignment



Among many people waiting to receive their doses, the question arises about how is the shift allocation mechanism. From the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health they explained to Clarion that is followed the order of registration of people. They also assured that a total of six contacts. If they are unsuccessful, that person moves to the queue and is tried again when the previous shifts are assigned.

Until this Thursday afternoon, in the City 127,791 adults over 80 years and had been vaccinated. There is still a small group, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

On the other hand, there are 65,961 people between the ages of 70 and 79 who have already received their first dose. And also 12,859 nursing home residents. They all got vaccinations Covishield from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V or Sinopharm.

Health personnel and teachers



.The first stage of the vaccination schedule of the Buenos Aires government began on December 29 with the health personnel. According to official figures, so far

164,513 people received the first dose of Sputnik-V or Sinopharm, while 80,701 completed immunization with the second component.

In addition, he was vaccinated with a dose to 15,852 people, between managers, teachers and non-teachers of the initial and primary levels of the lower grades. The City used doses of the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, which at that time were not approved for people over 60. At first, despite the indication of the national government to vaccinate teachers from all over the country, in the Capital they assured that they were going to respect the original vaccination plan. But then they applied the doses to a small group of teachers.

For the future it is not clear if, once they finish with those over 60, they will continue with the teachers or if, instead, as it transpired in recent weeks, they will prioritize to those who have previous illnesses.

SC