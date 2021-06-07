With the massive arrival of vaccines to the country, and to the jurisdictions, the City advanced strongly in the vaccination of strategic personnel. During the weekend he finished immunizing police, firefighters and traffic agents. And also to teachers and non-teachers. According to sources from the Buenos Aires government, only some remnants remain to be vaccinated that, for different reasons, were not registered; some because they are sick, others because they also received the flu vaccine.

With these numbers, the City is close to completing the vaccination of the Stage 4, which is made up of about 130 thousand people. These numbers include those who have between 18 and 59 years and risk factors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health continues to open new registration stages for the general population. On Friday it was the turn of those over 55, who have already begun to receive shifts. And it is under evaluation when will be the time of those neighbors who have between 50 and 54 years. It would be in the next few days.

According to project data from the Secretariat of Statistics and Censuses, there is a population of 173,627 people that this five-year period covers. However, the numbers are not so linear, because it is necessary to disaggregate to people who have already been vaccinated for belonging to other groups; for example, healthcare workers or people with prevalent diseases.

Vaccination in La Rural. The City has already finished with the stage of teachers and police. Photo: Lucia Merle

Teachers

From the Ministry of Education they detailed that 84,000 registered teachers and non-teachers were vaccinated. During the weekend another 3,000 were signed up who will be vaccinated at this time and in the remainder of Tuesday. In other words, this ministry concludes this stage: “Last week we detected that 15% of the target population had not completed the registration form despite being authorized. One party reported that they had already been vaccinated in another jurisdiction, another explained that he had not registered because he was suffering from a disease and some indicated that for having received the flu vaccine less than 15 days ago. A lower percentage He indicated that he did not want to receive the vaccine for personal reasons, “they reported.

While the Ministry of Justice and Security informed Clarion that the vaccination of strategic personnel was carried out in 6 days: “20 thousand people passed through the three vaccinations that were destined for police, firefighters, prevention, traffic and auxiliaries. And it was not necessary to alter the operation of these bodies,” they reported. As with the Education personnel, there is also a remnant of personnel who have not yet been vaccinated -the vaccination campaign is voluntary-; they will continue the inoculation in successive stages, as the personnel register.

As information: all the stages that were enabled for the registration, from February 19 to today, remain open on the City’s website. That is, beyond the age range, the risk group or target population to which one belongs, it is possible to continue expressing the intention to be vaccinated.



Vaccination in La Rural. In the City they advance with shifts for those over 55 without risk factors. Photo: Lucia Merle

The arrival to the country of three shipments of vaccines during the past week strongly activated the vaccination campaign in the AMBA. For example in City, between Wednesday and Sunday, 110,209 doses were applied; an average of 22,000 vaccinations per day. On Thursday, 29,117 doses were placed, almost 15,000 in strategic personnel and more than 10,000 were applied among neighbors with risk factors.

The extensive vaccination campaign takes place in a somewhat more favorable context regarding infections: in the last seven days – counting between May 31 and Sunday June 6 – there was an average of 1,874 positive cases in the City of Buenos Aires. With days of 2,398 positives (June 1) and others, 1,167 (Sunday 6). Regarding the previous seven days (between May 30 and 24) there were, on average, 655 fewer cases per day.

The campaign will be able to be sustained in these days thanks to the flight that arrived from Moscow on Tuesday: with 500,000 doses of Sputnik V. Of this quantity of vaccines, 400,000 are second doses (the active principle of the vaccine also enters to start producing in Argentina, in the Richmond laboratory). This will make it possible to advance and complete the scheme of the residents of the City who have already received the first doses. According to the open data on vaccination in Buenos Aires territory, 576,704 people with first doses of Sputnik V; and of these, 112,252 have already received the second dose.

Of this shipment that arrives on Tuesday, the City should receive between 28,000 and 36,000 second doses (between 7 and 9%). In addition, the corresponding percentage for the first 100,000 doses that arrive on this same flight (between 7,000 and 9,000).

SC