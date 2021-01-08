In the City there will be no health curfew due to the increase in cases of coronavirus, nor restrictions on driving. Instead, all the activity it will be interrupted at 1 and cannot be resumed until 6. In that strip, only pharmacies will be able to open. These are the main announcements made by the Buenos Aires deputy head of government, Diego Santilli, this Friday afternoon, in a press conference in which he gave details about how the recommendations of the decree of the national government will be implemented in Capital.

The national decree left it up to the jurisdictions to decide which restrictions to apply. And the Buenos Aires authorities decided to restrict the hours of the stores that open at night, but not to impose a traffic ban.

Measures They will come into effect from 0 this Sunday. Commercial, gastronomic, cultural and entertainment activities must close from 1 to 6 in the morning, except for pharmacies. In the case of bars and restaurants, this means a cut of two hours, because until now they could stay open until 3.

Instead, “No progress will be made with the restriction of circulation”.

From this Sunday, from 1 to 6 in the morning, all activities will be interrupted, including gastronomy. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Further, will be reduced from 20 to 10 the number of people in social gatherings both in open and closed spaces.

He public transport It will work, but it will remain reserved for people who perform essential tasks and those who are already able to work. This will solve the problem of the employees of the premises that close at 1 and must return to their homes.

Furthermore, it was announced that there will be operations in 76 points of the City where many people usually gather, which includes 39 gastronomic areas and 37 green spaces. “There will be distributed inspectors, prevention agents, gastronomic agents and personnel of Public Space, Urban Control, Communes and Citizen Attention to raise awareness and accompany the neighbors and control that these provisions are fulfilled,” they anticipated.

Christmas celebrations without protocols in Parque Chacabuco. They announced operations in green spaces and gastronomic areas to prevent this type of situation.

“A month ago there was a daily average of 350 cases, today it is 942. This average is from the last 15 days, among which there were some days with 1,500 cases, “was the first thing Santilli explained.” The health situation changed, “he said, to explain why measures must be taken.” There are more cases and we have to continue taking care of ourselves, “he said.

He also explained that the R or contagion rate is at 1.05. “The occupation of intensive care beds in the public sector is at 28%, a low number compared to other times with the same number of daily cases,” he said. But he observed that this happens because people with lower risk are being infected, but that they can infect others with higher risk and that this will be reflected in the occupation of intensive care beds.

The national government established two formulas to measure the dimension of risk in each jurisdiction and define whether it should implement restrictions. One is the “Ratio”, which compares the number of cases from the last 15 days to the previous 15 days. If the increase exceeds 15%, it is considered a risk factor. The other is “Incidence”, which is when the number of accumulated confirmed cases of the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants is greater than 150. AND Buenos Aires figures position the City as a risk zone.

From the Buenos Aires Government they appeal once again to social responsibility. “Responsibility in complying with the protocols is essential: respecting distances, wearing masks, washing hands, meeting in open spaces,” Santilli stressed.

This time the announcements were made by Diego Santilli because the head of the City Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, has coronavirus and is isolated at home. “He has no symptoms and is fine,” he said.

Track, test, isolate

As a strategy, as highlighted by the Buenos Aires authorities this Friday, the system of tracing, testing, isolation and follow-up of close contacts.

“Today in the City all people with symptoms are tested; all the cohabitants and close contacts of the infected people; all the teachers from the neighborhoods, the summer school teachers, the hotel volunteers, will be added. and a circuit will be set up so that the traffic officers and the Police can test themselves when they return from vacation, “Santilli explained.

So far, more than 130 thousand people have passed through the Tourist Testing Centers, of which almost 1,500 tested positive. In total, since the pandemic began, more than 1,800,000 tests have been carried out, including PCR, antigens and serologicals. “In the last month, in the City the number of tests carried out per day tripled. It went from 5,000 daily tests to more than 15,000 on average,” reported from the Buenos Aires government.

The vaccination plan

Regarding the vaccination campaign, it was explained that the City received 23,100 Sputnik V vaccines from the national government. And that 7,200 health workers received the first dose and now the arrival of the second is expected.

In the Buenos Aires government they affirm that the logistics are already organized for when more vaccines arrive. This includes 400 trained professionals and 37 vaccination posts throughout the City that were retrofitted to conserve doses.

Once the health personnel are vaccinated, they will continue with the residents of geriatrics and inns for the elderly.

NS