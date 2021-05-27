In just one day, 21 thousand people between 50 and 54 years old with risk factors signed up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the City.

This was confirmed by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, which opened the registration for that strip of population on Wednesday at 8.30.

When could i start enrollment for people ages 50-49 with prevalent illnesses? According to Health sources, the call will be “shortly.”

Meanwhile, Province announced that next week it will begin to vaccinate those over 18 with comorbidities.

On Wednesday, according to the Buenos Aires government, 3,556 people received a dose of the Sputnik-V, AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine. Of that total, 161 had risk conditions.

That same day, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, announced on Twitter: “New vaccines in CABA: 52,800 AstraZeneca. Tomorrow (for this Thursday) they begin to apply “.

On Wednesday the City received 52,800 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines. Photo Fred Tanneau / AFP

Since December 29, when the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan began, in the City, 791,232 residents received one dose and 238,754 completed the immunization with the second. In total 1,029,986 vaccines were applied.

At this moment, progress is being made with stages 4 and 5 of the campaign. The 4 reaches the strategic staff: security forces, firefighters, emergencies and human development, community kitchen workers and teachers and non-teachers.

Online registration is necessary only for staff of the educational system. Members of the Security Forces and other strategic groups should only express their will to receive the vaccine through the website. They are then recorded using the registers of the City’s Ministries of Security and Human Development.

Stage 5 includes the people with prevalent diseases or health conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. It advances for decades. First, registration was opened for those between 55 and 59 and now the call for those between 50 and 54 is underway. And the call for those between 45 and 49 years with risk factors is imminent.

The registration is done through the web buenosaires.gob.ar/vacunacovid. Later, the Buenos Aires Government assigns shifts as the Nation delivers vaccines.

This Wednesday an Aerolineas Argentinas flight arrived with 470,035 doses of Sputnik V vaccines. Photo Presidency

This week, as confirmed by the Undersecretary of Health Strategies of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, Juan Castelli, around three million doses of vaccines will reach the country against the coronavirus.

This Wednesday they arrived two flights with more than a million doses. One of them, from Aerolineas Argentinas and from Moscow, brought 470,035 Sputnik V vaccines. The other was a KLM plane with more than 657,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, acquired through the Covax system of the World Health Organization (WHO).

How is the registration for people with risk factors



People with underlying diseases or health conditions considered by health authorities as risk factors must prove it. For this, in the City they first have to complete an affidavit at the time of registration.

The procedure is done online or by phone, through the line 147. In this first step you have to upload or inform the identity and contact data.

Afterwards, the people who signed up are contacted by mail, WhatsApp and SMS for the granting of the turn. In that instance, they receive a personalized link that allows them to choose the date, time and place of preference to apply the vaccine.

The public vaccination centers They are located in clubs, government buildings, and cultural centers throughout the City. They operate from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are vaccination centers in clubs, government buildings, and cultural centers throughout the City.

On the day of the shift, it is advisable to arrive 15 minutes in advance at the vaccination center. You can attend with a companion.

That day you have to take DNI and a medical certificate. This record must prove at least one pathology or clinical criterion considered a risk factor against coronavirus.

After receiving the vaccine, you must stay half an hour in observation.

Later, the vaccinated will be scheduled to receive a second dose, which can be applied after a period of 12 weeks.

Later, people will be scheduled to receive a second dose of the vaccine. File Photo / Orlando Pelichotti / Los Andes

Which are the risk factors

The list of prioritized risk conditions or chronic diseases For this stage of vaccination, as detailed on the Buenos Aires government website, it is as follows:

– Obesity: body mass index (BMI) greater than 35 kg / m2.

– Cardiovascular disease: heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension.

– Moderate or severe respiratory disease: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, severe asthma.

– Diabetes

– Chronic Kidney Disease: including people on chronic dialysis.

– Cirrhosis

– People with acquired immunosuppression

– HIV / AIDS

– Transplanted: people with solid organ transplants and people on the transplant waiting list.

– Oncological and oncohematological patients with recent diagnosis or active disease: less than one year from diagnosis, current treatment or having received immunosuppressive treatment in the last 12 months, relapsing or uncontrolled disease.

– Active tuberculosis: new cases or relapse, diagnosed in the last 12 months.

– People with Down Syndrome

– Intellectual and developmental disabilities: that disables the individual capacities to execute, understand or sustain personal care measures over time to prevent the contagion or transmission of Covid 19; and / or people who are institutionalized, in homes or long-term residences; and / or require professional home care or hospitalization

