Pelé’s vigil will take place at the Santos stadium, the team in which he shone in his homeland.

The commemoration will take place on next Monday, January 2 and his mortal remains will be buried on Tuesday, January 3, as reported this Thursday by the club where he played most of his career.

“The body of the greatest soccer player of all time will be veiled at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, better known as Vila Belmiro, where he charmed the world,” the team said in a statement.

Santos fans mourn their idol in the streets of Brazil.

Pelé’s mortal remains will be transferred from Sao Paulo to Santos, city ​​located about 80 kilometers away, in the early hours of next Monday.

The coffin will be located in the center of the field of the Vila Belmiro stadium for a public wake, which will take place between 10:00 a.m. on Monday and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the end of the wake, on Tuesday, January 3, there will be a procession through the streets of Santos, the port city where Pelé was enshrined.

The procession will pass through the Channel 6 area, where Pelé’s mother lives, Celeste Arantes, who is 100 years old, before heading to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial Cemeterywhere he will be buried in a ceremony reserved for family members.

In previous days, images of the preparations that were being carried out in the stadium awaiting the death of the king of soccer had been leaked.

Pelé will be veiled in the center of the Vila Belmiro pitch, where, in 1974, he knelt down and said goodbye to the club as a player The body will be watched in the smallest tent indicated in green by family and friends. Press and authorities we will be in the biggest tent pic.twitter.com/pmpCZCAFyh — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) December 29, 2022

“Pelé will be laid to rest in the center of the Vila Belmiro pitch, where, in 1974, he knelt down and said goodbye to the club as a player. His body will be laid to rest in the smallest tent marked in green by family and friends. The press and authorities will be in the biggest tent”, reported the journalist Luis Omar Tapia through his Twitter account.

