There is nothing better than some ruins to remind us that everything is mute and passenger. That is the feeling that invades when touring the abandoned buildings of Fefasa, an artificial textile fiber plant that came to give work to 2,370 people in 1958 in … Miranda de Ebro (Burgos). It was the great industrial project of Franco after the civil war. He could not survive the arrival of the new century and an increase in costs that made the business unfeasible.

Fefasa It is a sample of the industrial archeology of this country. Its creation dates from 1940, but the project did not start until 1944 when the INI, the state public holding, took control of the company. General Franco visited its facilities in 1957, as the images of the NODE. The employees of the plant were gratified with an extra pay by the presence of the leader. Fefasa was already then the symbol of the economic autarchy of the yoke regime and arrows.

The company of Ini It was not a simple industrial plant in a land of about 400 hectares, on the outskirts of Miranda. In the early 50s, the Government promoted the creation of a town of 326 single -family houses for employees. Schools, an economy and sports facilities were built. The building of a church could not be missing, which surprised the inhabitants of the Industrial Colony for its Vanguardism. It is a building of several cubes with a window that floods the central nave of light.

After successive crises, the company entered the 90s in a decline process that lasted until its final closure in 2009

Fefasa promoted the growth of the call then ‘city of the dollar’ for its economic strength, which translated into a per capita income much higher than the country’s average. The Mirandes who exceed 70 years remember the sound of the horn, which, at one in the afternoon, announced the end of the morning. Almost a thousand workers by bicycle returned to their homes to eat. At three, work resumed, while housewives listened to the radio serials.

Almost five decades ago that the horn no longer listens, but the Gigantic chimneycovered with red brick, which is the first thing that is seen when you arrive in Miranda. It measures 113 meters high and served to evacuate toxic gases of production. A true monument of industrial archeology in this country.

The FEFASA plant stopped producing textile fiber in the 60s and began manufacturing paper paste, a process that produced a smell of bleach that could be perceived more than five kilometers away. In 1972, Ence acquired the property of the shares, which were later sold to the multinational Scott, which converted the facilities to make paper rolls. After successive crises, the company entered the 90s in a decline process. The purchase of ancient Fefasa by the multinational Rottneros did not prevent its definitive closure, which occurred in 2009 after a strike when it gave work to just over 200 people.

Today Miranda Companiesa municipal entity, tries to recover industrial activity. A logistics platform operates on Fefasa land for six years. The road that the factory with the railway station and there are new investment projects has been put into operation. Some of the old buildings have been demolishedbut the chimney and the ruins that have survived the memories of the splendor of a city that begins to leave a crisis that has lasted four decades.