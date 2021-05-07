In Formosa they decided to reinforce their questioned restriction scheme against the coronavirus and now they will apply fines of up to 900,000 pesos to those who carry out and participate in clandestine parties.

The measure will govern in the provincial capital, where the local mayor, Jorge Jofré, issued a decree that allows the application of these sanctions, which are calculated as those of transit, according to the price of fuel. In this case, these can be equivalent to 10,000 liters of super gasoline.

The Judge of Misdemeanors of the city of Formosa, Juan Manuel Oviedo, reported this Friday that when clandestine parties are detected in that city, acts of infraction will be drawn up with fines ranging from “100 to 10 milliliters of fuel“, which presents a margin of”9 thousand to 900 thousand pesos in fines“.

The judge explained, in statements to Fm Espacios, that the procedure “is carried out by the Bromatology area in conjunction with the Formosa Police“and detailed that” the offenders are notified, the owners of the property, those who carry out the event and the people who attend are sanctioned “highlighting that in the case of being minors”parents are punished “.

Then he commented that the offenders “they have four days to exercise their discharge “ and explained that in case of no-show, the proceedings are sent to the court of misdemeanors and “we summon them so that they can exercise their right to defense”, with a 5-day waiting period and sanctioned “according to the seriousness of the situation.”

The sanctions will be carried out “when the preventive and compulsory social isolation ends, since we do not currently have notifiers,” while waiting for “them to appear or we are going to punish rigorously.”

Oviedo asked that “society become aware that these clandestine parties harm the health system.”

The prostitutes against the harsh restrictions applied by the Gildo Insfrán government.

For their part, sources from the Community Food Science Directorate told Télam that in the first week of isolation in the city of Formosa “18 businesses were closed due to sales of alcoholic beverages and three clandestine parties were intervened“.