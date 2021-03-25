The City still does not have the necessary doses to finish vaccinating those over 80 years old against the coronavirus. They could do it with the batch of vaccines that the plane that left during the early hours of this Thursday will bring. When that happens, they will begin to enroll those over 70.

The information, anticipated by Clarion At the beginning of the week, it was ratified by the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, in the report on the health situation that he offered on Thursday morning.

“We always said that we are opening the stages to the extent that we have visibility about the arrival of more doses at the time of vaccination. Given the slow arrival of vaccines We spent several weeks with people over 80 years of age, which is a very large number of people, “Quirós explained.

The minister affirmed, however, that there is little left before the call is opened for people over 70 years of age. “We calculate that with this new batch of vaccines that will be coming on the plane that left today we will end up with those over 80 and for sure in the coming days we will be able to communicate when we open the registry for people over 70, “he said.

The plane that Quirós refers to left this Thursday at dawn and will return on Friday. It is the ninth flight of Aerolineas Argentinas to Moscow in search of a new batch of Sputnik V vaccines, although it is still unknown how many doses it will bring.

So far, according to official information 101,679 adults over 80 were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine. Another 22,898 have their turn, while 24 thousand registered but their turn has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the 8 mobile teams of the City Ministry of Health have already assisted 262 geriatric residences out of a total of 498. There they received the first component of the vaccine 6,523 old people.

On the other hand, in the City 217,303 health workers were vaccinated, 72,066 of whom have already received the two doses.

In its morning report, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health reported that so far they have received 175,100 doses of the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, of which 154,885 were applied, and 83,300 of the second component, of which 72,066 were inoculated so far. On the other hand, 56,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived, which were applied in their entirety. And 61,200 from Sinopharm, of which 57,146 were applied.

Once those over 70 are summoned, the registry would be open to all residents, regardless of the amount of vaccines that are available.

Some 150,000 people over the age of 80 signed up to receive the vaccine. Photo Luciano Thieberger

The Buenos Aires government began vaccination by implementing an online shift system that it was enabled as the vaccines entered. During the initial hours of the first day of registration for people over 80 the website stopped working. But after a couple of hours it normalized and a few 150 thousand over 80.

In the Province of Buenos Aires there is also a registration but, unlike the City system, it allows all Buenos Aires residents to register. What’s more, shift allocation does not follow priorities by age. For this reason, there are people of 70 years vaccinated who were vaccinated earlier than others who are over 80. The same happens with those between 18 and 59 years old and are within the risk groups for pre-existing diseases.

According to information from the City’s Statistics and Census Directorate – on project data based on the last national census of 2010 – in Buenos Aires there are 148,787 residents over 80 years old; 122,866 between 70 and 74, and 99,037 between 75 and 79. These last two groups are those that must wait a few more days to be able to register, once the vaccination of those over 80 is completed.

The City of Buenos Aires will use the dose of the new batch of Sputnik V vaccines to advance with the immunization of those over 80 years of age. Photo: Maxi Failla

From the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health they explained that there is a delay between the reception of the vaccines and the implementation of the application operation. Thus, those of the batch that arrived on Friday, March 19, began to be applied on Tuesday. But there will be more delays with which they arrived this Monday.

About this last shipment, 300,000 doses are from component 1 and another 200,000 from 2.

The new arrivals of Sputnik V vaccines will be used by the City to advance immunization of those over 80 years of age.

The arrival of vaccines

Between Friday 19 and Monday afternoon, 800,000 doses of vaccines arrived in the country Sputnik V.

Until this Monday, Argentina had received 4,880,540 doses. According to the official vaccination monitor, 3,365,839 people were vaccinated as of this Thursday at 6 in the morning, 635,579 of them with the two doses.

Although it is a long way from mass vaccination, supply problems affect the vast majority of countries in the world. According to Unicef, 18 countries account for 88% of the doses distributed, among which are central countries, such as the United States, Israel, Great Britain and Canada.

