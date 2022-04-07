Even before politician Jos Van Rey was expelled from the VVD in 2015, he started locally for himself, with the Liberal People’s Party Roermond. In 2014 it came with ten seats on the council, in 2018 with one less. Yet other parties ruled.

Van Rey, once the all-powerful alderman in the Limburg city, was under the magnifying glass of justice from 2012 onwards. He litigated up to the Supreme Court. In 2019, he confirmed a conviction by the Court of Justice in The Hague: a suspended twelve-month prison sentence for corruption, ballot box fraud and violation of professional secrecy, plus a two-year ban on holding an administrative office. What also played a role in the exclusion of his party was the political style: quick on the ball and often hitting players.

But the electoral reality of 2022 makes the cordon sanitaire untenable. In March, the LVR won more seats than ever: eleven. Number two, GroenLinks, has five, followed by a whole row of parties with three and two seats.

The LVR is no longer excluded, Dirk Franssen, informateur and the only named alderman candidate of the LVR, noticed. He considers a coalition of his party with GroenLinks, CDA and VVD to be the best guarantee for a “successful and stable” city government. LVR Councilor Aijiththan Loganathan was delighted. He said he hoped that “the period of exclusion is finally behind us”.

Angely Waajen, CDA councilor and outgoing alderman, is not eager to negotiate further. As a loser, a period in the opposition might be more appropriate. And Waajen wants a solid conversation beforehand “about the pain that has been suffered in recent years, on both sides”.

Although his name has not been mentioned in recent council meetings, it is always about one man: Jos van Rey. The 76-year-old, who has been active in local politics since 1974 (with a few short interruptions), has been chosen as the list pusher with preferential votes. He has not yet decided whether he wants to become an alderman. But it would give him some satisfaction after what he calls a “condemnation for friendship” with the now deceased contractor Piet van Pol.

The LVR has not yet expressed a view on Van Rey’s new aldermanship. Loganathan did say that the party is about its own candidates. His attempt last week to get everyone to speak out publicly about whether there were any blockages against some individuals came to nothing. Other parties do argue for “renewal”, “rejuvenation”, “connection” and “a constructive and constructive college”.

Even without a political blockade, Van Rey’s aldermanship is not a foregone conclusion. He will have to pass the screening by an external agency and will need a certificate of good conduct.

Informateur Franssen expressed the hope on Wednesday that there will be room “to further develop the improved relationships in 2021”. For example through “team building led by a strong external person”.

The question is whether the relationship between the LVR, Van Rey and mayor Rianne Donders (CDA) will also be worked on. Because here too the polarization has left deep marks. The LVR regularly called the mayor “that school teacher”. Donders was reprimanded by council and college when she released a fire letter on her own last fall in which she did not call the Roermond administrative culture “balanced and healthy” and “unsafe”.