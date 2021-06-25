B.Several people were killed on Friday during a knife attack in downtown Würzburg. More people were injured, the police said. The alleged perpetrator was overwhelmed and arrested.

“We have no evidence of other perpetrators,” said a police spokesman. The danger to the population is over. Initially, nothing was known about the possible motives of the arrested person.

According to initial findings, the man had attacked passers-by in the city center for reasons that were previously unknown. The police said they were alerted around 5 p.m. Areas around Barbarossaplatz have been closed.

The police called witnesses to report. She told everyone else to leave the area.

