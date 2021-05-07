The City of Buenos Aires received 43,000 vaccines from the Chinese Sinopharm laboratory. They are to apply second dose among health personnel, teachers and older adults who received the first. China has already warned that it will not send vaccines at least until July, so both the national government and the Buenos Aires government had to modify the strategy, which consisted of applying only first doses, for in this case complete the immunization schedule. What will have a bump will be the advance of the Buenos Aires plan, since between Thursday and Friday Sputnik vaccines are finished that were being applied between people over 65 and 60 years old, in the third stage of the 6 that comprise the risk groups.

Until this Friday, 682,726 porteños received first doses. According to official information, 1,200,000 people make up the six stages of the groups considered “target” for the first stage of vaccination: 45% is still missing.

Last Friday the registry was enabled and on Monday the immunizer began to be applied among those who have between 60 and 65 years. But since at the same time it was continued with those over 65, the vaccines received were enough to complete some 33,000 doses for the first age group. According to official data, more than 91,700 people; 33,221 were assigned a shift for this week.

How do you follow the plan? For now there is no official information on the arrival of new lots. The AstraZeneca vaccines that Argentina should receive for having produced the active principle have not yet arrived. It is also not known when more shipments of Sputnik V will come from Russia. And Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said on Thursday that only on May 21 a plane with a batch of 860 thousand doses of Covishield that will be used to complete the immunization of those who have already received the first dose.

Vaccination of people over 60 years old in La Rural. In the City they await the arrival of more vaccines to advance with those who are already registered.

In the Buenos Aires government they do not say in public that they are out of vaccines. The head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, spoke in those terms a few weeks ago, when he was in a dispute with President Alberto Fernández. But now the public confrontation, at least in this respect, seems to have subsided.

So, technically the Buenos Aires vaccination plan it will not be interrupted. In the distribution of vaccines from Sinopharm to the Capital 43,200 and are part of the two million who arrived in the country in recent weeks to complete the vaccination of those who have already received the first dose. “All people are going to complete the vaccination schedule,” Vizzotti said Thursday. He added: “We are working with the Russian Federation to start receiving the second component to apply it among those who have already received the first dose. “

Specifically, this Friday in the City it is not known when the application of first doses will continue.

So far, among health personnel 183,775 people received the first dose of Sputnik-V or Sinopharm, while 138,950 They completed the schematic with the second component.

As for adults over 70 years of age, 340,112 The first dose of the Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca), Sputnik-V or Sinopharm vaccine has already been administered. 13,214 already have the second dose. Among them there are 134,425 over 80, 190,766 between 70 and 79 years old and 14,921 nursing home residents. In the group of those over 65, 118,789 doses.

The first vaccines to enter will go to the 58,479 over 60 that are registered pending the arrival of new batches of immunizers. And to complete the 25% of those over 65 who have not yet been vaccinated.

In total, the City received 864,700 vaccinations and administered 853,976, 98.8%.

Once that stage is completed, the next stage includes the strategic staff. There are about 220,000 people, including members of the security forces, agents of the Buenos Aires government who work in the streets. Also teachers and non-speakers: some 17,000 have already received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and should complete the scheme in the coming days.

The stage 5 includes people between the ages of 18 and 59 with risk factors or prior illnesses. In the Province of Buenos there are municipalities in which they have already begun to vaccinate them. Unlike the City, Buenos Aires has an open registration registry. To grant appointments, the priorities of older adults are taken into account, but as this group is almost complete, they are also vaccinating people with risk factors. As published Clarion, 150 thousand Buenos Aires residents under 59 years old they have already been immunized with at least one dose.

In the city starting with this group is not ruled out even before moving forward with the strategic staff of stage 4, although what will happen is not yet confirmed and the decision depends on the vaccines that the district has.

