During the holy week rest period in Ahome, the citizens gave a great show of responsibility and self-care.

This has great value because we are also talking about the fact that it was a return after more than 2 years in which, due to the pandemic, this type of outdoor activities on beaches and ceremonial centers could not be carried out.

We are talking about more than 120,000 people who went out to have fun, rest and enjoy the multiple tourist and recreational sites that we have in Ahome.

For this reason, I want to thank all the people of Ahome for their solidarity and advancement in the culture of prevention, which allowed us to throw white balance on beaches and ceremonial centers in our municipality during the Holy Week operation.

I do not ignore, because all human life is valuable, that there were two deaths, one by firearm and the other by a collision with a pole in one of the communities, but these were not due to the vacation period, so it is to emphasize that the behavior of the citizens who visited the places of recreation and tradition that exist in Ahome was exemplary in every sense.

I also take this opportunity to thank the public officials and volunteers who took part in the operation to protect the life and property of the Ahomeans during Holy Week, police, traffic, civil protection personnel, doctors, public service personnel and a significant number of people. that they voluntarily joined to expand the surveillance of both recreation and tourism places, as well as so that the homes that were alone were taken care of to avoid theft and vandalism.

Thus, at Ahome we have shown what we can achieve when citizens and authorities work together, in addition to realizing once again that the most valuable thing we have in our municipality is the people.

And the fact is that although there were accidents, especially road accidents, fortunately they were not fatal.

Regarding public services, it is important to mention that a very important job was carried out to maintain beaches and ceremonial centers in the best conditions for the massive visit of citizens who met again, after more than 2 years, in them.

In this sense, not only was drinking water provided through water tanks in the Maviri, but in total in all the recreational places a little more than 150 tons of garbage were collected, in the aforementioned natural spa as well as in La Robalera, El Tabaco, San Juan, Las Salinas with Valle Encantado, La Biznaga and in the recreational areas on the banks of the river from San José to San Miguel Zapotitlan.

In conclusion, with an investment close to 2.2 million pesos (300 thousand pesos less than in 2019, which was the last time this period could be enjoyed outdoors), citizens and authorities were able to create an environment for healthy coexistence. , with a white balance, which indicates that when the main objective is people, the path to Well-being is not only possible but also simpler and faster.

Thank you Ahomenses for your collaboration and self-care!