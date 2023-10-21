Southern municipality, at the gates of a natural oasis, among woods, art and history, does it preserve the environment? No. Raise municipal revenue by cutting down forests to resell the wood. And the mayor says that he also had authorization from the forestry police. But it’s not technically possible. Sigh! But there are those who oppose and take the field





Trees as a green shield against pollution, woods defend us from CO2, the main greenhouse gas responsible for climate change, and then biodiversity, water, clean air, well-being which tourism and the economy can also guarantee us , income.

They are so important that the European Union is creating funding lines to give resources to those who maintain and protect trees, all the culture of our time wants to defend forests and woods but in the Municipality of Altavilla Silentinaat the gates of the Cilento Park (Salerno), they cut down an entire forest of trees as tall as buildings as if they were bushes, to sell wood (the opening photos are of the forest).

What makes the picture worse is the phenomenon of landslides that have already occurred in that area and the forest overlooks some houses. This all happens in an area with hydrogeological restrictions and the opinion of the Superintendence for landscape authorization does not appear in the approval documents. This is the complaint of the Unitary Group for Italian Forests, a national association that defends the forests and that warns the Municipality from proceeding, informing the public body, the municipal council, the mayor Franco Cembalo, the General Directorate for Agricultural Policies, food and forestry of the Campania Region, the local forestry carabinieri (the Sicignano degli Alburni command) and the Calore-Salernitano Mountain Community.

“The proposed cutting”, write those of the Unitary Group for Italian Forests, “is not compliant with the law, as the forest has not been cut since 1978. Since the cutting shift has passed more than 1.5 times and therefore the forest is abandoned, crop cutting is not applicable, as per the operational directive of the Forestry Carabinieri”. Imagine how much the trunk of a tree can grow in 45 years, other than bushes or coppice as written in the maps. And then the GUFI association adds: “Cutting the forest would greatly increase the hydrogeological risk, and we invite the Campania Region”, which knows the project on paper, “to review its cutting authorization, reserving the right to notify the competent authorities in the event of cutting without landscape authorization. Therefore, the Municipality is warned against proceeding.” The project on paper is one thing, reality is another. Various wildlife species live in the woods, including the wild cat, which is in danger of extinction, and after years the porcupine, a protected species, has reappeared.

Document from the Campania Region on the area affected by cutting, which shows that it is a sector subject to slow and widespread deformations and slow collapse

Looking at the detail you are really surprised. Mrs. Giovanna, a local resident, explains to Italian Business: “There have already been landslides in the past, I don’t know how they could think of doing something like this.” Cost of the designer, paid very recently: 16,197.65 euros.

“In compliance with the dictated requirements”, we write in the cutting project, “we proceeded with the release of 2,353 matrices on the entire wooded lot, which turned out to be 23.51.79 hectares, and which therefore correspond to 100 matrices (trees that they are left standing, ed.) per hectare”. Translated into current Italian: since one hectare corresponds to 10,000 square meters, 100 matrices that remain standing after cutting correspond to leaving one tree for every 100 square meters of surface in the 23 hectare forest. Make your own considerations.

A further paradox is that the Municipality, which has always been called Altavilla Cilento, did so many years ago self-excluded from the Cilento Park area, a non-random choice made by past administrators. Being part of it would have meant submitting to the constraints of the territorial oasis and not making building speculation possible who for decades have plundered the territory, abandoning the ancient part of the country in favor of the plain, where speculators have made big deals, giving a little left and right. It is known that it is at least difficult to cut forestry in protected areas. And in front of the forest they cut there is a Mountain Community billboard advertising the nature trails. So they cut the branch they’re sitting on?

“Firewood”, writes the council resolution approved on 29 December 2022 by the Municipality which cuts the 23 hectares, “for a total income of 197,084 euros”. A plate of lentils, basically. Councilor Antonio Marra voted unanimously in favor of those present (outgoing mayor of the Municipality, at the top for two terms and head of local politics), of councilor Enzo Marra (with delegations to Maintenance, Heritage, Environment and Civil Protection), councilors Giovanna Di Matteo and Franca Saponara. Three days later, on January 1, 2023, it would no longer have been possible, given that the Region’s cutting plans concern the period 2013-2022. Mayor Franco Cembalo is absent from the chamber but he is the first citizen responsible for what happens in his council.

Mayor, are you cutting down a tall forest and passing it off as bushes, coppice?

Cembalo: “No, it’s not like that. We’re not doing anything illegal. He’s not tall.”

But how is it not tall? There are trees as tall as buildings, I have been there myself and we have photos…

Cembalo: “Since the forestry authorizations have been obtained, we have already sold it and the work will begin on Monday.”

But if the inhabitants tell us that there are landslides there and in the Region’s maps that is an area with a high slope and risk of slipping…

Cembalo: “In the Chianca area there are no landslides”

But the inhabitants told us that they had landslides.

Harpsichord: “But when ever…”

And then you paid 16,000 euros for the project. But doesn’t that seem too high to you?

Cembalo: “These are calls for tenders that we have made. That was the answer, with that amount and we did it”

So are you going to cut down the forest anyway?

Cembalo: “We have already made the contract. If the Region has given us authorization…”

But the Region has given you an authorization on a coppice forest which is only coppice on paper, in reality no cuts have been made since 1978, your technician also writes it and you too can see that the trees are tall .

Cembalo: “It’s the technician who made a report that says that the forest is coppice and can be cut down and we cut it down. We are certainly not technicians, even if I am technical because my father was in the forest sector and he did the cutting in ’78, in that area”

Exactly Mayor, by coppice we mean bushes, small trees but if they have never been cut down since ’78… the trees have become enormous…

Cembalo: “It’s not like that, it’s not like that. Unfortunately we are administrators, we are not technicians. We also asked the forestry officer”

But how? Have you also asked the police forestry officer?

Harpsichord: “Yes, yes, from Sicignano degli Alburni”

And what did they tell you?

Cembalo: “That we can proceed”.

The mayor’s statement left us very perplexed. The Carabinieri Forestry Service is a body aimed at monitoring and not issuing authorisations. Consequently he cannot have given the mayor any green light, an aspect also confirmed by confidential sources.

“A disaster that is truly anachronistic,” comments ad Italian Business the lawyer Dario Barbirotti, exponent of the Campania Greens, coordinator of those of Salerno, “It’s not that the Municipality has to damage the environment to make money. The Municipalities can find the money in another way. Cutting down a forest is not giving answers to the community, it is damaging the community. If the Municipality were to proceed with the cut, we are ready to take action also from a judicial point of view and it is normal for us to become a civil party in a trial for environmental damage. Of course we will. But we hope that the Municipality will mend its ways and retrace its steps.”

Generally speaking, such a forest grows back in 80-100 years. But what is the meaning of such an intervention in a municipality on the borders of the Cilento Park which should live off tourism, natural beauty, culture and environmental wildlife resources?

From the minutes on the 2022 budget of the Municipality emerges the discussion of the municipal councilors where the head of the opposition, Enzo Giardullo, reveals what the real reason for the sale would be. Heard from Italian Business Giardullo confirms: “In addition to the environmental damage, they sell the forest because they can balance the budget, without the sale there would have been a shortfall of 367,000 euros, there is also another cut forest called La Macchia. It is easy to notice a big problem in the budget, of items not placed correctly in other chapters which make the Municipality go into the red. I reported everything to the Court of Auditors.”

