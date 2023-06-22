On June 21, the head of the Chernihiv regional territorial recruitment center Oleg Goncharuk said that more than 20,000 applications for the search for draft evaders had been received by the police of the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

“The indicator is more than 20 thousand — so many applications have been submitted. It is the police who are identifying them, finding out their place of residence and delivering them to territorial centers, ”the Ukrainian publication Obshchestvennoye quotes him as saying.

As Goncharuk noted, if a man is detained in another region, he will still be taken to the military registration and enlistment office.

According to the publication, the number of draft dodgers in the Chernihiv region turned out to be approximately equal to the number of those mobilized.

On the eve it became known that in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine it was temporarily forbidden to routinely hospitalize potential recruits without the consent of the military registration and enlistment offices. At the same time, on June 16, a general mobilization was announced in the region.

Earlier, on June 11, Ivan Nechiporenko, a soldier of the Ukrainian army who surrendered, said that in Ukraine, even janitors give summonses to people, and those who did not manage to escape from them end up at the front. According to the man, information also appeared in one of the statements of the leadership that Ukrainian servicemen should buy their own uniforms to participate in hostilities.

On June 4, it was reported that in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv, men were taken to the Armed Forces of Ukraine right at the time of receiving humanitarian aid.

On May 26, the Strana.ua publication reported that over the past month, the courts of Ukraine have issued about 100 sentences for evading mobilization. It is noted that the courts, as a rule, appoint three years of imprisonment with a probationary period of one or two years as a measure of punishment.

Before that, on May 8, an activist of the Nikolaev underground said that in the city all men were taken indiscriminately and taken to mobilization points.

On April 27, a video of allegedly forced mobilization in Ukrainian Cherkassy appeared on the Web. The presented footage shows how the military registration and enlistment office officers caught and beat the man. One of the employees of the military registration and enlistment office struck him in the face, after which two others knocked the man to the ground, where he also received a kick.

Prior to that, on April 18, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a train conductor who was helping men of military age to leave for the EU. It was noted that the officer hid men who wanted to leave Ukraine in the ventilation shaft, where they were during passport control. For one trip in this cache, the conductor could carry one person.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. On May 2, she extended martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, until August 18. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.