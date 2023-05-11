Collegiate will debate on freedom of expression in the media in the country

Members of the opposition to the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) set up this Thursday (May 11, 2023) a special subcommittee on “fight against censorship”. The collegiate was created within the scope of the Chamber’s Communication Commission to debate freedom of expression in the media. It will be chaired by Deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO). The rapporteur will be the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). “There is a force trying to take away our freedom of expression and establish a censorship regime in Brazil with a defense of democracy mask.”, stated Gayer at the installation act.

Read the list of members: