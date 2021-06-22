More and more severe cases of the course of coronavirus are observed in young people, this indicates that the disease is “getting younger.” Such a statement on Tuesday, June 22, was made by the head of the laboratory of the Center. Gamalei Vladimir Gushchin.

“As we can see, over time, the properties of new strains do not change for the better. We see, on the contrary, an increase in the ability to be transmitted from person to person, we see that people, on the contrary, get sick more severely, the disease “gets younger”, there are more severe cases among young people, ”he said on the YouTube channel“ Soloviev Live ” …

Also on Tuesday, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gunzburg, said that there may not be enough “memory” of cells to protect against the Indian strain of coronavirus, revaccination is necessary, vaccination with Sputnik V can protect against this mutation of the infection.

There is no need to create a new version of the vaccine, since the existing drug is capable of providing reliable protection, the expert summed up.

On the eve of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that while the country continues to “rather bad than good” trends in the spread of coronavirus infection. He also stressed the importance of not only vaccination but also revaccination.

On the same day, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova announced that in the capital in July, research will begin on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for adolescents 12-17 years old. It is noted that adolescents who have not previously suffered from COVID-19, and also have no contraindications to the drug or other medical contraindications, will be able to take part in the study.

On June 12, the chief physician of the city polyclinic No. 2 Natalya Shindryaeva said that the number of young patients admitted to a medical institution in serious condition with viral pneumonia has increased in Moscow.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.