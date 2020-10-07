An attempted self-immolation took place in the center of St. Petersburg on Ligovsky Prospekt. It was done by a man with a poster on his chest. Amazingly, the passers-by who became eyewitnesses did not even try to help the person, and some also filmed what was happening on the phone.

According to the Telegram resource Baza, the victim received burns on 45% of his body.

In the center of St. Petersburg, a man with a poster on his chest tried to burn himself. He is now in an ambulance with 45% burns on his body. As follows from the video from the surveillance cameras, they did not try to help the man. Video: Baza pic.twitter.com/xnP7rdIMia – Sota. Vision (@SotaVision) October 7, 2020

The content of his protest poster is not yet known, however, according to the Internet resource “Megapolis”, Before setting himself on fire, he shouted something about the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a gift to him.

Nevertheless, Mash sources on Moika reported that 70-year-old Boris Aleksandrov was allegedly registered at a neuropsychiatric dispensary. He is currently at the Jenalidze hospital.

According to Varlamov, the victim was registered on Tipanova Street in the Moskovsky district of St. Petersburg. For almost 20 years, the man has been running a company that deals with the lease and management of non-residential real estate, with an office on Ligovsky Prospect, a kilometer from the place of emergency.

We will remind that only on October 6 in Nizhny Novgorod they said goodbye to the local journalist Irina Slavina, who she burnt herself at the building of the Internal Affairs Directorate on October 2.

