In the center of Moscow, the car of the Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov got into an accident. Reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

The accident took place on 1st Dubrovskaya Street. The official sat in the passenger seat. According to preliminary data, his car passed a red traffic light and drove into another car, which caught a woman with a stroller in which there was a child.

Eyewitnesses told REN TV that a car with flashing beacons was driving without sound at a red traffic light towards Volgogradsky Prospekt. The Nissan Qashqai SUV was heading for green. Yevkurov’s car hit him in the side, in the front fender, causing Nissan to be carried out onto the sidewalk, he hit a post, and there was a woman with a sidecar. The car hit the child with a touch, and blood started to flow from his mouth. “The nanny managed to pull him back. I got injured anyway, ”said a witness to the accident.

Another eyewitness said that after the accident, the license plates were twisted from Yevkurov’s car and the flashing lights were removed.

The official was not injured. He left the scene. A video from the accident scene was published.

On the footage, traffic police officers establish the circumstances of the accident.

Road incident involving Yevkurov’s car confirmed TASS source in law enforcement. According to him, after the accident, one of the cars ran into a woman with a stroller, no one was hurt as a result of the accident.

Yevkurov was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia in 2019, he oversees the Main Directorate of Combat Training and the Aviation Safety Service of the Russian Armed Forces. Previously, he was the President of Ingushetia.

