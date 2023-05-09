On the central streets of Moscow from 11:40 on Tuesday, May 9, they began to gradually remove the traffic restrictions imposed on the occasion of festive events. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the capital Deptrans.

Traffic has already been opened on Bolshaya Yakimanka Street, Novoarbatsky and Bolshoy Kamenny Bridges, the Garden Ring (in both directions) and on Sukharevskaya Square.

Earlier it was reported that traffic on the central streets of Moscow will be closed for a day. Deptrans specified that traffic on Volgogradsky Prospekt and the section of the Moscow Ring Road from Novoryazanskoye Highway to Minsk Highway would be closed from 16:00.