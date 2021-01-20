Moscow law enforcement officers have detained a nurse suspected of killing a pensioner in a house in the center of Moscow, the TV channel reports. REN TV…

The incident took place in one of the apartments on the corner lane. According to the investigation, the accused, born in 1989, attacked an elderly woman, born in 1938, and cut her throat. The victim died before the ambulance arrived.

According to preliminary data, the nurse suffers from a mental disorder. Investigative actions are now being carried out at the scene of the incident, and the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, a man was previously detained, who is suspected of murdering his wife.