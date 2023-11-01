A cat rescued from a locked car was sheltered by an employee of the Moscow prosecutor’s office

In the center of Moscow, a cat was found in a parked car, sitting there without water or food for four days. This story attracted the attention of the whole country, and they immediately rushed to save the animal. All stages of the operation were reported on Telegram channels, public pages on social networks and the media, providing the story with touching videos. Lenta.ru has collected all the details of a good and amazing story.

A cat locked in a car had no food or water.

Reports of a cat trapped in the center of Moscow began to appear around 12:30. I wrote about what happened on my Telegram– channel, the owner of the image board “Dvach” Nariman Namazov, known online under the pseudonym Abu. He stated that the video with the animal was sent to him by a subscriber. Soon similar posts appeared in other popular Telegram channels.

All reports stated that the cat was found in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander. An SUV with license plates from the Volgograd region was parked in the Okhotny Ryad area, not far from the Bolshoi Theater. The animal, locked inside for four days, had no food or water. Nevertheless, the cat actively walked around the salon and poked at the windows, causing pity among passers-by.

The cat’s owner was detained and sent to a psychiatric clinic

Passers-by had already called rescuers asking them to rescue the animal, but Emergency Situations Ministry employees refused to open the car door without the consent of its owner. At that time, it was known that the man had been detained for inappropriate behavior and was in a psychiatric clinic.

Police arrived at the scene and freed the cat with the help of rescuers.

Posts on social networks and instant messengers, as well as reports in the media, caused a wide response. People began to gather in the parking lot, some of them taking carriers with them and planning to take the cat for themselves. Some behaved nervously, some even cried.

Soon the police arrived at the scene. When asked by one of the eyewitnesses what would happen if he broke the car window, the law enforcement representative replied that he would do it himself.

We'll break it ourselves, don't worry. We will draw up an inspection report ourselves. The car is suspicious…

As a result, rescue services, under the supervision of police officers, opened the driver’s door of the car, took out the kitten and placed it in a carrier provided by animal activist Natalya Koshanskaya.

A conflict ensued between an animal rights activist and the police.

Next, how reported, Koshanskaya drove a police car to the station, where a conflict broke out between her and law enforcement officers. Koshanskaya wanted to send the cat to a veterinary clinic and start searching for new owners on her own, but the police asked her to leave the cat with them. As a result, Koshanskaya was detained, she will stay in the department until the morning.

The rescued cat, who turned out to be just a kitten, was examined by a veterinarian. The doctor concluded that her health was not in danger, although he noted that she was very hungry and scared. The animal is temporary went live with the family of a prosecutor’s office employee. It is known that she has two other cats at home. The rescued kitten was shown resting imposingly on the prosecutor’s leather sofa.

Telegram channels have identified the owner of the kitten

According to the data Telegram– Shot channel, the car in which the cat was imprisoned was registered to 61-year-old Lyudmila Yurina from the Volgograd region. However, her son, 40-year-old Alexey Yurin, arrived in Moscow on it.

Little is known about the man. He allegedly lives in the Moscow region, works as the director of a household chemicals store and is interested in magic. Cat, according to Telegram– Namazov’s channel, appeared with him only two months ago. The animal crawled under the hood of that same Mitsubishi Outlander, Yurin found it and decided to shelter it.

The last time his relatives called him was on October 28. They claim that the man “was fine, only he was sneezing a lot.” Soon after this, he went to Moscow with his pet, and along the way he received seven fines for speeding. Upon arrival in the city, he began to behave strangely: he took out church supplies, burned candles on Red Square and called himself a prophet. After this, he was detained by the police and sent for examination to a psychiatric clinic.