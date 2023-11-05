Peacocks. When entering a nuclear power plant, it is one of the last things you expect to find. But there they are. One wonders what they are doing there, if they are not the sophisticated version of those canaries that miners lowered into the depths to detect firedamp. Everything indicates that, in reality, they were brought as a mere ‘prop’, to demonstrate to the most skeptical staff that a nuclear power plant would not be such a dangerous thing, if even such a beautiful and delicate bird could live there without problems. The fact is that, more than finding turkeys in Santa María de Garoña, the visitor is fascinated by the mere idea of ​​how this nuclear giant could be built in the deepest part of the Burgos valley of Tobalina, 80 kilometers from Bilbao and 40 from Vitoria. How in Spain at the end of the 60s it was possible to achieve the prodigy of taking that reactor, those cyclopean turbines, along those winding roads that border the Sobron reservoir. It had to be the closest thing to putting an elephant through the eye of a needle. 52 years later, that mass will be dismantled, piece by piece, in a very delicate and also dangerous Lego game that has already begun.

See also Who is Dina Paucar's husband and how many years have they been together? After signing several authorizations, responsible declarations and documents that make it very clear that this is not just any place, after leaving behind several turnstiles and a rigorous security check, EL CORREO accesses the complex of the Santa María de Garoña power plant, which is It opened in 1971, in the throes of developmentalism with the most cutting-edge technology for the time. It remained operational until 11:00 p.m. on December 16, 2012, when its owner, Nuclenor – a company 50% owned by Iberdrola and Endesa – permanently disconnected it from the network. With its 466 MW of installed power, it was, and still is, the smallest plant in all of Spain. And yet, it produced about 2% of all the energy generated at that time. However, it seems that time froze here for a long time, but long before 2012 in which the end of Garoña began. Every corner exudes an undoubted seventies aesthetic, somewhat Soviet, which is reflected in details such as the posters, some old devices that are still in use and the decoration, more spartan than functional, with furniture with a futuristic design that is already past. See also The "twilight prize" of being a professor at 63 after decades of work

However, despite appearances, it would not be completely accurate to say that this is the same plant that was inaugurated in 1971. Throughout the 42 years in which it was operational, more than 2,500 modifications were made to the ‘guts’. ‘of the original design of the plant and, according to those responsible, “50% of its components” were replaced. It seems that changing the sofas was never a priority.

Except for some laptops and a couple of computer screens, the control room, the great brain of Santa María de Garoña, has not changed much in these decades either. It maintains its indecipherable system of levers, buttons and lights embedded in a large panel of faded green. Most of its functions are no longer operational, but all the complex safety systems and the cooling circuit that protects the reactor are still controlled from here.

Garona Central



Igor Aizpuru







Stairs and hallways are left behind. Behind a heavy gate, a lock gives access to the core building, that kind of cube – prism, actually – of gray concrete that defines the silhouette of Garoña. Except for authorized workers, few people have accessed this point of the plant in these 52 years, its heart that now beats with the pulse of a terminally ill elderly man.

To enter here, the protocol requires dressing and wearing special PPE, with boots, helmet, glasses, a diver and a kind of hood, very similar to the scapular of a nun’s habit. It is also necessary to carry a dosimeter at all times. The device, which is reminiscent of an old ‘pager’, is associated with the visitor by means of a code and measures the dose (hence its name), the level of radiation to which the visitor is exposed at each moment.

The building, through which a tangle of pipes twists, as if in a ball of steel, has four levels. In the upper one, to the right of the core, is the cooling pool, 11.4 meters deep, where, submerged under water, is the spent fuel that has been used in the plant since it came into service. This is, without a doubt, the most sensitive point of the complex, monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by the cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The pool”



Igor Aizpuru







Here, in this pool, will take place the greatest challenge that the staff of Enresa, the public company that will pilot the dismantling work at Garoña and which now holds the title, will have to face in the coming months (and years). ownership of the facilities. One by one, the specialists must extract the 2,453 fuel elements (52 have already been removed) measuring 4 meters high and weighing 270 kilos each. It is an extremely complex, delicate, safe process and, at the same time, by no means free of danger.

“Element”, “spent fuel”… During practically the entire morning in which this ‘nuclear tour’ passed through Garoña, those responsible for each area of ​​the complex used euphemisms to avoid using the word uranium – much less enriched uranium – as if it were the game of Taboo, in which a beep (meeec) sounded when pronouncing the forbidden word. But, yes, obviously, the fuel used by the boiling light water reactor, of the BWR-3 type from the American company General Electric to be exact, was enriched uranium oxide.

To ensure that there is no risk of possible contamination, when leaving the core building the visitor must pass through an exit gate where the radiation level is checked again. They are a kind of hermetic chambers that are reminiscent of one of those full-body scanners at some airports, even of an old tanning booth. Locked in there, you have to extend your arms and insert your hands through some cavities. The process is guided by a metallic voice that starts a countdown: “5, 4, 3, 2, 1… clean!” is heard. The word clean is still a bit disturbing. Despite the atmosphere of absolute control, of total security taken to the extreme – at times, even to paranoia – it is very difficult to ignore that invisible threat, that remote feeling of danger with which the more than 600 workers who worked here lived. when the plant was operating at full capacity. Now they are less than a third and by 2025 the workforce is expected to reach 250 workers. And they could reach 400 at the height of the dismantling.

For now, at the beginning of next year and in parallel with the decontamination of the radiological circuits and the emptying of the pool, it is planned to begin converting the current turbine building into auxiliary dismantling rooms. The machinery in this gigantic space, reminiscent of a large hangar, will be dismantled and will become the waste declassification area.

Related news



It is estimated that 20,500 tons of ‘debris’ will be generated during the dismantling. “And we must remember that only 80% of those that will be generated during the dismantling are conventional, only 20% are radioactive,” explains Manuel Ondaro, director of the Garoña dismantling. In this space, some modules have already been set up that will serve as a confined cutting workshop, to cut up materials, which will be measured piece by piece, before declassifying and processing them.

General image of Santa María de Garoña



Igor Aizpuru







Before leaving the area with radiological involvement of the plant, the protocol requires a new reading of the dosimeter – at the end of the visit, the radiation recorded was 0.0 – and the cleaning of footwear in a type of footbath with brushes, water and steam. In the locker room, where the diver and the rest of the items are stored, a sign reminds workers of the need to wash their hands, which never hurts.

When the phase of dismantling the buildings themselves, of demolition, begins. Contrary to what has been reported on occasion, it will not be a conventional demolition. There will not be that spectacular image of the controlled blasting of the building, as, for example, occurs in thermal power plants. The operation will be pure surgery. The iconic chimney, 103 meters high – which, by the way, has never spewed any radioactive smoke: it is simple water vapor – will be ‘dismantled’ into small pieces with diamond blade saws, from the mouth to the base. The same will happen with the core building and the rest of the buildings in the nuclear complex.