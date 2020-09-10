A two-fold scheme for the introduction of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” with an interval of 21 days permits the formation of an immune response in 100% of circumstances, studies RIA News, referring to the deputy director for scientific work of the Gamaleya heart Denis Logunov.

In keeping with him, such outcomes have been first obtained within the framework of preclinical trials of the drug, after which throughout the first and second phases of medical trials.

The specialist famous that such an immunization scheme offers the next degree of immune response in vaccinated residents than in those that have had COVID-19.

Earlier it was reported that the middle of Gamaleya despatched detailed solutions to questions from overseas colleagues about his vaccine to the worldwide scientific journal Lancet.

Previous to that, Russian specialists revealed on this scientific journal preliminary outcomes of the primary two phases of medical trials of the drug.

Allow us to remind you that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Analysis Heart for Electrochemistry, was registered on August 11.