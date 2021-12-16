The likelihood of the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus in Russia is high. This was stated by the deputy head of the Gamaleya center Denis Logunov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”, he is quoted by RIA News…

Logunov believes that in connection with the active spread of the omicron strain, it is necessary to adopt laws that can protect Russians. He said that 40 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the UK and Norway are attributable to the South African strain of coronavirus.

According to the deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, people all over the world live in a tense epidemiological period. Due to the omicron strain, this tension does not subside, says Logunov.

Earlier, RAS Corresponding Member Pyotr Chumakov said that the omicron-strain can be specially artificially created “super-weakened”. In the DNA chain of the South African strain, the virologist saw a set of mutations characteristic of other strains.

According to the latest data, in Russia the number of cases of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus has increased to 16. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said about the risk of spreading the omicron strain in Russia and called the omicron highly contagious.