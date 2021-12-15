Center named after N.F. Gamalei filed the first patent related to the creation of a cure for coronavirus. Later, scientists plan to patent several more compounds, report “News”.

Out of 500 thousand possible compounds for the future drug, scientists have chosen 25-30, which are now being modified using chemical synthesis for greater efficiency. Scientists have already filed a patent for the formula of a substance that can form the basis of a drug from COVID-19.

The head of the Gamaleya center, Alexander Gunzburg, revealed details about the creation of the medicine. He stressed that now the repurposed drugs suppress the coronavirus by one and a half to two orders of magnitude. Gunzburg expressed the hope that when the drug is tested on humans, it will retain “three or four orders of magnitude of such suppressive activity.”

“So far, purely search work is underway. But we have everything in terms of the creation technology, ”said Gunzburg.

Earlier, in the center of Gamaleya, they called the timeframe for the approval of a new drug for coronavirus. Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Center, admitted that this could happen in the next 4-5 months.

On November 13, the first domestic drug for the treatment of coronavirus, Areplivir, was registered in Russia. He will be admitted to hospitals in the country by the end of 2021.