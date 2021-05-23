The director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that patients who were vaccinated against coronavirus, but nevertheless became ill with it, will have minimal consequences from the transferred infection. TASS…

“The entire process of the disease occurs at the level of the nasopharynx, and the postcoid syndrome occurs when the pathogen descends into the lungs or spreads throughout the body,” explained Gunzburg.

The head of the Gamaleya center also said that people who received both doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have a minimal chance of contracting the coronavirus, this mostly happens within two weeks after receiving the second component, when immunity is still developing.

Earlier, Gunzburg said that an internasal vaccine against COVID could be registered in Russia as early as 2022. Preclinical testing is currently underway, and clinical trials of the drug will begin in late 2021 – early 2022. The advantage of this form is the almost complete absence of side effects.