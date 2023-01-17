In the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow on Tuesday, January 17, a farewell ceremony is held for the People’s Artist of the USSR Inna Churikova.

The funeral began at 11:00.

The coffin with the body of the actress was installed inside the temple. Relatives and friends of Churikova, as well as fans of her work, placed flowers and wreaths around him.

Initially, they planned to say goodbye at the Lenkom Theater. However, on January 15, it became known that the ceremony was moved to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

The actress will be buried at the Novodevichy cemetery.

People’s Artist of the USSR Inna Churikova died in the hospital on January 14. She was 79 years old.

According to the Izvestia source, the actress was taken to the hospital on January 4 in serious condition. Among the diagnoses, in addition to chronic diseases, an intrapelvic hematoma was found.

The director of Lenkom, Mark Varshaver, in an interview with Izvestia, called her death an incredible grief and a great loss for Russia and the entire theatrical world.

Condolences to the family and friends of the actress were expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, friends and colleagues of Churikova.

Inna Churikova is a Soviet and Russian theater and film actress. In 1965 she graduated from the acting department of the VTU (Institute) named after. M.S. Shchepkin. Until 1968 she worked at MTYUZ, then from 1975 at Lenkom.

The actress starred in more than 40 films, including “I’m walking around Moscow”, “Frost”, “Cook”, “Shirley Myrli”, “Bless the Woman”.