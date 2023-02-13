In the Cataño case, the president of Tolima complains to Millionaires: “it is a boycott”

A delicate situation arose this Sunday, before the start of the game between Sports Tolima and Millionairesat the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.

A Tolima fan entered the field and attacked the Millonarios player Daniel Cataño. The footballer responded to the blow and the referee Wílmar Roldán expelled him.



From Millionaires they refused to play because of what happened to the player. And while it was being resolved, the team took refuge in the dressing room, which sparked another controversy, the annoyance from Deportes Tolima.

‘It’s a boycott’

The president of the local club, Cesar Camargosaid: “Two reprehensible acts, the fan thing gets out of control; they will have to be prosecuted. And for a team to withdraw from the field is a boycott of the game and of the sport, it is not enough to put pressure on us in that way” Camargo told Win Sports.

In addition, he accused Cataño of provoking the fans before the game. “There is a team that withdrew. It is an undeniable fact. We are against the player’s provocation yesterday, against what happened, it is out of our control,” he added.

For his part, the captain of Tolima, Julian Quinonesexpresses his solidarity with Cataño: “It would be nice if the game were not played, we don’t make ourselves look good with this, and a good precedent would be set.”

The match was suspended.

