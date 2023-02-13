In the Cataño case, the president of Tolima complains to Millionaires: “it is a boycott”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs Tolima
Millionaires vs Tolima
The player Daniel Cataño was attacked before the League game.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A delicate situation arose this Sunday, before the start of the game between Sports Tolima and Millionairesat the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.
A Tolima fan entered the field and attacked the Millonarios player Daniel Cataño. The footballer responded to the blow and the referee Wílmar Roldán expelled him.
From Millionaires they refused to play because of what happened to the player. And while it was being resolved, the team took refuge in the dressing room, which sparked another controversy, the annoyance from Deportes Tolima.
‘It’s a boycott’
The president of the local club, Cesar Camargosaid: “Two reprehensible acts, the fan thing gets out of control; they will have to be prosecuted. And for a team to withdraw from the field is a boycott of the game and of the sport, it is not enough to put pressure on us in that way” Camargo told Win Sports.
In addition, he accused Cataño of provoking the fans before the game. “There is a team that withdrew. It is an undeniable fact. We are against the player’s provocation yesterday, against what happened, it is out of our control,” he added.
For his part, the captain of Tolima, Julian Quinonesexpresses his solidarity with Cataño: “It would be nice if the game were not played, we don’t make ourselves look good with this, and a good precedent would be set.”
The match was suspended.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cataño #case #president #Tolima #complains #Millionaires #boycott
Leave a Reply