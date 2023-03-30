Deputy State Duma Khinshtein: investigators shielded suspects in child rape in Tuva

In the case of the rape of a 10-year-old child by schoolchildren, new details appeared – employees of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for Tuva, where the child was abused, could shield the suspects in the commission of this crime. This was announced by State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein in his Telegram-channel.

The parliamentarian has already devoted two publications to this case. In the first he informedthat he sent deputy requests to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee of Russia with a demand to take this case under special control.

In the second post, Khinshtein shared publication member of the Presidential Human Rights Council Eva Merkacheva and described the investigation of this crime as “wildness”. He noted that the authorities of the Tuvan investigators for two months did not pay attention to the “lawlessness” of their subordinates.

The leadership of the Investigative Committee of Tuva seems to have something to fear. As journalists now write, for two months the investigation did everything to shield the suspects. The unfortunate child was not provided with any proper medical or psychological assistance. Alexander Khinshtein

At the same time, the publication cited by Khinshtein contains other details that cast a shadow on the work of the regional authorities.

10 year old child abused in school toilet

As the human rights activist found out, the first abuse of a child by high school students was committed in January 2023, when the boy was returning from the freestyle wrestling section. Three high school students guarded the child and dragged him into the school toilet, where they abused him.

Merkacheva added that the teenagers who raped the child were returning from the celebration of the birthday of one of them. Whether they were in a state of intoxication, which could have become an aggravating circumstance in court, the human rights activist did not specify.

Teenagers intimidated the boy, and he did not talk about what happened at home, and soon the abuse was repeated.

10days teenagers raped a child, during this time there were at least five cases of abuse

Despite the fact that the child was raped at school, neither the guards nor the administration of the educational institution noticed what was happening. Ministry of Education of the Republic reportedthat an audit has been launched against the school administration, and the school principal has been suspended from work.

Raped child subjected to nine-hour ‘interrogation’

After the junior high school student informed his mother about the incident, she immediately turned to the investigators, and without the presence of a psychologist and without offering medical assistance, they began questioning the victim, which the boy’s relatives compared to an interrogation.

“The boy was crying all the time. Then he, exhausted, was sent a hundred kilometers away for examination, ” leads Merkachev’s words of the victim’s aunt.

Only nine hours later, the child was taken to the doctors, but not for hospitalization, but for an examination, which the family of the elementary school student described as barbaric.

The victim thought about suicide, but he was treated with enemas

Separately, deputy Khinshtein noted that the child who had experienced violence did not receive proper medical or psychological assistance. The parliamentarian called the medical procedures performed an imitation.

The boy’s family reported that during his hospitalization he was treated only with enemas and saline drips. At the same time, the victim himself thought about suicide – before telling his mother about several cases of rape, he started a conversation with her about death and asked if “it hurts to die.”

Now how report local media, the situation is under the control of the Ministry of Health, the government and the head of the republic, Vladislav Khovalyg. The child will be sent for treatment to Moscow at the Sukharev Scientific and Practical Center for Mental Health of Children and Adolescents. Minister of Health of Tuva Anatoly Yugai assessed the condition of the victim as satisfactory.

The investigation of the criminal case continues, three suspects have been placed under house arrest by the court.