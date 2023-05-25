Home page politics

The traffic light parties regularly resolve their conflicts in public. “Markus Lanz” asks why those involved are taking this path.

Hamburg – The SPD celebrated its 160th anniversary on May 23rd. However, the ongoing dispute within the traffic light coalition is likely to have dampened the mood for celebration. At the beginning of his program, Markus Lanz asks the SPD chairman and bread ambassador 2023, Lars Klingbeil, about the durability of this alliance.

Klingbeil describes the past few weeks as a “difficult time”, but still believes that the traffic lights will remain in place until the next federal election in autumn 2025. Michael Bröcker shares this view. However, the journalist also says that too much has happened between the Greens and the FDP.

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on May 24th

Lars Klingbeil politician (SPD)

politician (SPD) Michael Broecker journalist (“Media Pioneer”)

journalist (“Media Pioneer”) Ursula Weidenfeld economist

economist Jonas KratzenbergEx-Bundeswehr soldier

In a suitable clip, Robert Habeck accuses the FDP of breaching their word in relation to the draft Building Energy Act (GEG). Klingbeil then refrained from “banging on” the FDP because he didn’t want to reinforce the impression of a divided traffic light. In any case, he is not a friend of dealing with conflicts on the open stage.

Lanz tries to lure the SPD leader out of his reserve. A short video shows Christian Lindner stabbing his coalition partners in the back at a panel discussion on the GEG in early May. But even here, Klingbeil remains calm and only demands that the traffic light parties “pull themselves together”.

The leader of the SPD, Lars Klingbeil, comments on the Building Energy Act at “Markus Lanz”. He also commented on the current situation in the Ukraine war. © Cornelia Lehmann/ZDF

Olaf Scholz is reprimanded for his reticence in “Markus Lanz”.

Economic expert Ursula Weidenfeld shows the viewers of “Markus Lanz” how appropriate the skepticism of the FDP on the subject of heating transition is in part. According to Weidenfeld, for example, consumers who have recently switched to a heat pump could face the next challenge in a few years if their municipality switches to district heating and urges them to switch again.

Klingbeil signals that the traffic light has long recognized this danger and refers to the transition period of ten years, which is already anchored in the GEG. For Bröcker, far too many points remain unresolved before the law is passed, which is why he shares the FDP’s concern. On the other hand, he thinks public confrontation is the wrong way to go.

Klingbeil also condemns the attacks by the FDP, which are primarily aimed at the Greens. Especially since, in his eyes, it turns voters against climate protection measures. Weidenfeld sees the blame for this much more with the SPD, because the Social Democrats would mediate too little between the FDP and the Greens.

Bröcker agrees with the author and attacks Olaf Scholz in this context. The Chancellor must bring sensitive issues more and more often to the fore. Otherwise, other parties, such as the current AfD, received too much encouragement.

Despite this argument, Klingbeil is again against discussing conflicts between the traffic light partners in public.

“Markus Lanz”: Does the SPD benefit from Green bashing?

Meanwhile, Lanz believes he has recognized why the SPD is noticeably leaning back in the dispute between the Liberals and the Greens. The ZDF moderator insinuates that the Social Democrats even support the dispute between the coalition partners, as this means that Robert Habeck in particular is losing sympathy. Before the next federal election, a competitor will be weakened in the race.

Klingbeil replies that he has increasingly taken note of this assertion in the recent past. He describes the allegation as “absolute nonsense”. Bröcker, on the other hand, believes that the SPD is acting against the Greens because they are afraid of being replaced by the Greens as the left-wing people’s party.

In order to free himself from this accusation, Klingbeil assures that the building energy law initiated by the Greens will be passed by the summer break. “The thing will come,” promises the former national chairman of the Jusos emphatically. Broecker has a completely different opinion. Before doing so, elementary points that are currently pending would have to be clarified.

Journalist denounces the high industrial electricity prices in “Markus Lanz”.

When Markus Lanz talks about Economics Minister Robert Habeck again, who was not present at the meeting between Olaf Scholz and some of the big names in the automotive industry, criticism flares up again. Bröcker cannot understand the Chancellor’s actions in view of the growing shortage of skilled workers in our country.

Klingbeil then defended Scholz. After all, he would also meet regularly with CEOs, for example to talk about the “difficult energy transition”. However, Weidenfeld recognizes a contradiction between the growing energy costs, which are intended to promote climate protection, and the equally increasing subsidies.

According to Klingbeil, politicians want to use the funding to help companies get through the “tough years” by 2030. “If there are still companies left that can support it,” Bröcker counters. The journalist sees the relatively high taxes on industrial electricity prices as the main reason for the migration of numerous corporations. Germany is therefore also no longer an attractive place for investors.

“Markus Lanz”: Ex-Bundeswehr soldier went to war because of German passivity

Since the traffic light parties have opposing opinions on almost all issues, Lanz wants to know at the end of Lars Klingbeil whether there is still unity, at least with regard to the war in Ukraine. The SPD leader then explains that the coalition is still united behind Ukraine.

Jonas Kratzenberg would have wished for this unrestricted support from the government earlier. The former Bundeswehr soldier states that he volunteered for the Ukraine war because Germany showed too little initiative at the beginning of the war.

The Rhinelander describes how he was immediately sent to the front last year without any background checks. There, a drone attack injured him so badly that he had to return home. Since then, a clearly visible scar has adorned the left side of his head.

Meanwhile, when he talks about atrocities in Butscha, Kratzenberg becomes visibly emotional. Although he saw Russia’s “killing frenzy” there with his own eyes, he does not regret his decision to go to war. Instead, he asked for further support for Ukraine.

“Markus Lanz” – The conclusion of the show

The SPD must mediate more actively between the FDP and the Greens so that the traffic lights don’t fall apart before the federal elections in autumn 2025. The party alliance should also appear more united on its own core issues. After all, the constant bickering and the associated passivity of the government not only threaten the reputation of the coalition partners, but above all the jobs of their voters. (Kevin Richau)