BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The federal government wants to exempt districts and municipalities from additional costs for administrative assistance in the corona pandemic. When soldiers and other federal authorities are deployed, so-called expenses such as business trips or accommodation costs should not be billed. The Ministry of Defense put a corresponding proposal for a resolution on the table of the Federal Cabinet, which deliberated in Berlin on Wednesday.

The regulation should therefore apply from March 2020 and until the end of this year. The move primarily affects the relief effort of soldiers, who are now increasingly used for corona rapid tests in front of old people’s and nursing homes. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) has repeatedly emphasized that no bills are written for Corona aid.

In cases such as disaster relief, the Bundeswehr can already forego calculating so-called no-regret costs such as salaries. The Administrative Procedure Act stipulates that additional “expenses” must be reimbursed by the applicant. The step is now intended to create clarity. The declared aim is also that districts and municipalities make more courageous use of offers of help./cn/DP/fba