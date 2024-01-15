Eight new episodes of fraud have appeared in the case of blogger Shabutdinov

In the case of blogger and entrepreneur Ayaz Shabutdinov, eight new episodes of fraud have appeared. This is reported by REN TV.

According to the publication's interlocutor, they were added to the case on January 12. The episodes are related to deceived clients who purchased the blogger's course with the hope of succeeding in business and easily conducting entrepreneurial activities, but did not receive such a result. Shabutdinov’s company did not plan to provide the services for which the contract was concluded, a REN TV source said.

The price of the course varied from 199 to 400 thousand rubles. The damage in the new eight episodes is estimated at more than two million rubles.

On November 3, 2023, Shabutdinov was detained in Moscow on suspicion of fraud and sent to a pre-trial detention center. Later, his arrest was extended until February 16.