New details have appeared in the criminal case of a record bribe in the Russian Ministry of Defense. This was reported by Kommersant.

The publication managed to find out the details of the machinations of the officials of the ministry – they patronized organizations associated with the St. Petersburg businessman Alexei Kalitin. He invited one of the employees of the food department of the department, Alexei Pozhidaev, to inform him in advance about the upcoming public procurement.

According to the investigation, an employee named Grinyuk took over this work, for which he was promised an amount of up to 20 million rubles.

After a while, officials formed a criminal group to support firms controlled by Kalitin in tenders on an ongoing basis, for which they attracted colleagues from the department for placing state orders, Alexander Boruvkov and his deputy.

It is clarified that the Ministry of Defense was unable to pay for the supplies of the companies on time, after which the defendants involved the former head of the department’s food department, Alexander Berezhny, in the case, who helped them with this and asked 30 million rubles for the services. In the near future, his case will be taken to court.

In addition, Grinyuk created his own computer program for conducting shadow accounting. He also came up with a scheme according to which Kalitin’s enterprises were to set minimum prices for deliveries, while increasing the volume of deliveries.

Thus, the total amount of bribes to officials amounted to 368 million rubles. But it doubled after the testimony of the main person involved in the case – businessman Aleksey Kalitin began to cooperate with the investigation and said that he had paid 648 million rubles to the employees of the Ministry of Defense in the form of kickbacks for government contracts. According to his testimony, for kickbacks, the military supplied his companies with billions of dollars in contracts for the supply of kitchens, bakeries, tanks and various equipment.

After the confessionary testimony of the alleged bribe-giver, Alexander Berezhny, the head of the food department of the Ministry of Defense, the head of the technical support department, Alexander Vakulin, the chief expert of the department, Alexey Grinyuk, the head of the auction commission of the military department, Alexander Boruvkov, and the head of the department for conducting competitive procedures under the state order of the state procurement department of the Ministry of Defense, Yuri Reshetnikov, were arrested.

Earlier, Alexander Boruvkov was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in this case. Property was confiscated from Alexander Berezhny.