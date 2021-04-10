NAfter the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent, heavy ash rain fell in large parts of the Caribbean island. The disaster control of the island state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported extremely heavy ash precipitation and a strong smell of sulfur on Saturday.

Near the mountain in the north of the islands streets and houses were covered with a thick layer of ash, as the news portal “News 784” reported. In the southern capital, Kingstown, the layer was thinner. The ashes could irritate the eyes and lead to breathing problems, warned the Ministry of Health.

La Soufrière broke out on Friday. Thousands of people were brought out of the danger zone to safety. Immediately after the volcanic eruption, the Argyle International Airport had to be closed. The 1178 meter high La Soufrière is the only active volcano on St. Vincent.

Around 1,500 people were killed in an outbreak in 1902. It last erupted in 1979. The current volcanic activity began in December, according to the civil protection authorities.