Drive relaxed through the car wash? In Lindau that ended in a three-fold total write-off on the weekend of Pentecost. And all because of a wrong foot movement.

Lindau – Many enjoyed the Whitsun holidays in the fresh air and in the sun. While some were out on their bikes, others worked in their own gardens. Some have also done things that tend to fall by the wayside in everyday life, such as cleaning the car or driving through the car wash. These car wash users from Lake Constance probably didn’t expect that in the end their cars would not just stare in the face of dirt, but would be total write-offs.

A real collision has occurred in Lindau. The police even reported on their official homepage about a “spectacular accident in which damage of almost 300,000 euros” is said to have occurred! The reason for this immense sum is that three luxury cars were involved in this incident.

As the police reported in an official press release, at the end of the car wash there was a high-quality vehicle that had already arrived during the drying process. Another luxury car is at the beginning of the 30-meter-long car wash. Behind them is an 80-year-old driver with his electric car as third in the row. But then the strange thing happens: he "was probably overwhelmed with operating his powerful electric vehicle," the police report said.