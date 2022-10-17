Rowing together against breast cancer and cardiovascular disease. At the pond of the Eur Park spotlights on for CardioBreast – Dragon Boat Festival, the sporting event promoted by the National Cardiovascular Research Institute with the collaboration of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation and the contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italia. Forty athletes operated on for breast cancer and divided into three teams competed in a friendly Dragon Boat race, paddling to the rhythm of a drum. The festival, which saw two stages: Rome and Milan, took place on long boats with a stern and prow in the shape of a dragon.