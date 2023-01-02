Guanajuato, Gto.- The ice rink From guanajuato Capital in the last week of December 2022, received more than 8 thousand people who came to skate and racked up 600 kilos of food donations to help vulnerable families.

The the mayor From guanajuato, Alexander Navarroagain extended a cordial invitation at families of Guanajuato Capital and the surrounding municipalities to hang out very nice on this track.

He assured that one of the best in the entire country due to its size, its optimal level of cooling and a Prime locationat the foot of the imposing Alhóndiga de Granaditas and will remain open until January 22, 2023.

At the cut off of December 30the record of visits has already exceeded 8 thousand accesses and 600 kilograms of food support, highlighting rice as the main input on the list, with a total of 314.25 kilograms.

Starting Monday, January 2 From 2023, the schedule resumes as normal, from 10:00 in the morning to 10:00 at night.