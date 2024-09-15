The Mexican singer Camila Fernández made a mistake when singing the Mexican National Anthem at the beginning of ‘Canelo’-‘Berlanga’, during this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Apparently her nerves betrayed her, because in one of the verses she changed one of the words, since he sang: “Desecrate your land with his foot”, when the lyrics say: “Desecrate your soil with his foot”.

Camila Fernandezdaughter of singer Alejandro Fernández, was summoned to Las Vegas to perform the Mexican National Anthem during the fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga, but she did not emerge victorious, as she had some failures that users on social networks quickly pointed out.

The error of Camila Fernandez It immediately went viral on social media and Internet users attacked her, saying that she should have prepared herself and complaining that she had not memorized the lyrics of the National Anthem.

Camila Fernandez, granddaughter of Vicente Fernando and daughter of Alejandro Fernandez, She is 26 years old and has started a professional career as a singer. She has performed on different stages and on this occasion she was invited to sing the Mexican National Anthem during the ‘Canelo’ – ‘Berlanga’ fight, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada USA.

Will she be fined?

On social media, people are wondering if Camila Fernández will be fined for having changed the lyrics of the Mexican National Anthem. On the Internet, it is made public that the use of national symbols is regulated by the Ministry of the Interior, which in 1984 established the Law on the Coat of Arms, the Flag and the National Anthem. This law establishes that when any of the symbols are misused, A penalty of three days to one year in prison is imposed, in addition to a fine of around 25 thousand pesos.