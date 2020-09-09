Riya Chakraborty was sent to the Women’s Prison in Byculla on Wednesday morning after spending the night in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office. He was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday in a drug angle involving Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya was taken to jail by a NCB officer with a police escort at around 10.30 am. Indrani Mukherjee, who is serving a sentence in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, is also lodged in the same jail.

Indrani’s fan following in jail

According to sources, Indrani has a lot of fan following in jail. She meets every new prisoner who is sent to prison. Indrani demonstrated in prison in 2017 after the death of prisoner Manjula. Apart from Indrani, around 250 prisoners are still inside the jail.

Riya’s checkup

Sources associated with Byculla Jail have confirmed that Riya is kept in the General Barrack where the new undertrials are kept before the barrack is allotted. By noon, the jail doctor tested Riya and checked her blood pressure, sugar level and pulse.

Riya allowed rest

The checkup revealed that Riya was normal and did not have any serious health problems. They were then allowed to rest and their bags were kept out. The things Riya wanted were given in small polythene bags. The bag contained some clothes, dental kits and every day essentials.

What does the prisoner get?

It will be decided by which barrack to put Riya in the evening. The jail has about 6 barracks and each barrack houses 40 to 50 prisoners. These barracks are like big halls where every prisoner is allotted a place. They are given a thin quilt, small pillow, a white bedsheet and a blanket. These things have to be laid on the ground at bedtime and wrapped in the morning in a side. Inmates are provided with small polythene bags in which they can store the items they need.

What did Riya get for lunch?

Riya was given two chapattis, one bowl of rice, one bowl of lentils and one vegetable in lunch. The jail also has a canteen where inmates can buy biscuits and other essential items. Sources said that Riya would be kept in a separate barrack from Indrani. By evening, the jail authorities will decide where to keep Riya.