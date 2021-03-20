In the Buenos Aires radicalism there will be internal this Sunday to define the chiefs of the 15 communes and distribute the conventional ones (nine for each one) that will later designate the party leadership. Some 112,000 members will be able to vote in 24 schools. The bottom fight for him Capital Committee It will be between the sector Daniel Angelici, who returned to the UCR after a stint in the PRO, and the hosts of the ruling party, who respond to his former friend and now a staunch adversary, Enrique Nosiglia.

The paradox is that this harsh arm wrestling does not prevent them from agreeing on the support for the management of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, as well as the projection of Martín Lousteau, as a national benchmark and candidate for head of Government in 2023.

The story is more or less known. the “Tano” Angelici and the “Coti” Nosiglia played together in the internal of Boca next to Mauricio Macri. Until the former Alfonsinist minister became critical first of the Cambiemos government and after the club’s management, to the point of endorsing in 2019 the opposition list that elevated to Amor Ameal and Juan Riquelme. “Treason,” bellowed the “Tano”, in the direction of the “Coti”.

In this chapter, the question is whether Angelici, who is running for delegate for commune 14 (Palermo), gets enough to achieve his illusion of presiding over the Committee. Or to, at least, sneak in a disciple: his plan B would be the former Minister of Security, Martín Ocampo.

Instead, Nosiglia will play as on other occasions from the shadows. Although her last name appears in commune 1 (Centro y Retiro), where her sister Catalina competes. Lousteau’s political godfather bets on continuity in party control, through the re-election of Guillermo de Maya or the return of deputy Emiliano Yacobitti, current strongman of the district.

A third group, which is opposed to giving Lousteau a “blank check” for considering it too much “smart person”, it aspires to harvest at least an intense minority. It is the one led by the historical Jesús Rodríguez, Facundo Suárez Lastra and Ricardo Gil Lavedra. They had asked the Justice to suspend the election because the national positions were not included: Committee and Convention. They got it convened for November 28 and there they hope to play hard with Luis Brandoni and Adolfo Rubinstein.

Neighborhood disputes are a tradition among radical leaders: only in the 3 (Balvanera-San Cristóbal) a single list was agreed. The most attractive dispute will be fought in the 4 (Boca-Barracas-Patricios-Pompeya), between two veterans of various battles. Victor hugo salazar, of nosiglism, and Jose Palmiottiby RadicalesXArgentina (angelicismo).

A tough fight is also expected in La 2 (Recoleta), between Pedro Calvo and Sebastián De Stéfano, Angelici’s former legal mastermind and man at AFI. Other renowned candidates on the lists are Marcelo Stubrin, Humberto Bonanata, Marcela Larrosa, Raquel Herrero, Gustavo Vivo, Alejandra García and Inés Parry.

